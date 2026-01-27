THE LUCE, ST. PETE BEACH'S NEWEST COASTAL RETREAT NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR MARCH 2026 OPENING

Newest Marriott Tribute Portfolio Beach Escape Now Taking Reservations www.thelucehotel.com

ST. PETE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luce, a highly anticipated new addition to St. Pete Beach's vibrant shoreline, is now officially accepting guest reservations for stays beginning March 15, 2026. With 200 stylish accommodations– including a selection of bungalow studio suites– The Luce offers a playful yet polished retreat designed for both relaxation and celebration. Now part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, The Luce, owned by LCP Safanad, is being transformed from a St. Pete Beach classic boutique hotel into one unforgettable getaway, capturing the charm of SPB and seamlessly integrating the distinctly Floridian experience that celebrates the endless sunshine, eclectic culture and laid-back sophistication of Florida's Gulf Coast. In celebration of its launch, The Luce is offering 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for every stay booked. Marriott Bonvoy Members can take advantage of the offer by using promo code S2449 when reserving their stay anytime from now until March 31st.

The Luce, St. Pete

At The Luce, visitors will savor two distinct dining experiences that capture the flavors and spirit of St. Pete Beach. Sundrop, the property's coastal-inspired restaurant and bar, will offer indoor and outdoor seating with a vibrant seven-day brunch and dinner service. Phase two includes the opening of Baby Turtle Beach Club bringing casual American Coastal fare to the beach and pool from day to dusk, perfect for daytime lounging and evening sunsets.

At the heart of the hotel, Sundrop sets the tone with an elevated indoor-outdoor dining experience that flows seamlessly from day to night. The lobby restaurant and bar features an outdoor cocktail lounge and fire-pit tables ideal for gathering over drinks, along with daily happy hour and weekly rum tastings every Wednesday and Friday. The menu highlights elevated coastal classics and fresh, citrus-forward flavors—from Gulf seafood towers, oysters, and Wagyu steak to refined entrées like Chilean sea bass with blood orange beurre blanc and salmon with charred lemon. A vibrant brunch available daily pairs dishes such as lemon pancakes layered with mascarpone, burrata and avocado toast, and the Luce Lobster Roll with craft cocktails and pressed juices, making Sundrop a natural go-to for both hotel guests and locals alike.

Guests will enjoy direct private beach access with complimentary loungers and umbrellas, elevated by The Luce's dedicated Beach Butler Service, designed to make every seaside moment effortless. Available throughout the day, Beach Butlers offer thoughtful, personalized touches—from sunglass cleaning and cooled treats served daily at 2 p.m. to assistance with securing belongings and staying connected via beachside charging stations. Guests can also opt for a curated Vacation Amenity Box stocked with essentials like sunscreen, mist spray, and a koozie. Beyond the beach, the property features St. Pete Beach's largest pool, curated daily activities, and two distinct dining destinations, Sundrop and Baby Turtle Beach Club. Signature lifestyle programming includes weekend yoga, live DJ "Groove Sessions," a nightly Sunset Social, poolside cabanas with attentive service, lawn games, a 24-hour fitness center, and a stylish retail boutique.

"The Luce was designed to be more than just a place to stay—it's a place to truly experience St. Pete Beach," said Jeremy DaSilva, General Manager of The Luce St. Pete Beach. "From our beachside butler service and vibrant dining concepts to daily programming like yoga, social gatherings, and beach games, every detail is thoughtfully curated to feel welcoming, effortless, and distinctly local."

Guestrooms are outfitted with plush king or double queen beds, Lavazza café machines, smart TVs with streaming, blackout curtains and premium bath amenities in partnership with Scandinavian haircare brand SACHAJUAN. Bungalow Suites feature private outdoor lounges with convenient QR code ordering, while Lanai Rooms provide semi-private outdoor seating just steps from the pool. The Luce's design draws inspiration from St. Pete's layered history, like the lush botanical sanctuary of Sunken Gardens and the kitschy charm of retro Florida. The property's interiors balance playful patterns and flamingo-pink accents with sleek stone and chic rattan finishes, creating a nostalgic yet modern setting that feels both welcoming and elevated.

The hotel will also boast 14,000-square-feet of combined event space including a 2,280-square-foot ballroom where bold patterns and colors from the lobby translate into a flexible event canvas. The outdoor Palm Court and Palm Pavilion provide Gulf Coast backdrops for celebrations, with seven total venues accommodating up to 200 guests.

Conveniently located in the heart of St. Pete Beach, The Luce offers guests effortless access to the shoreline, local dining and the cultural vibrancy of Downtown St. Petersburg- home to acclaimed museums, galleries and indie hotels. The Luce is easily accessible from several nearby airports including St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

The Luce is located at 6300 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706. For more information or to make reservations at The Luce, visit https://www.thelucehotel.com or email [email protected]. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @@thelucehotelspb.

ABOUT THE LUCE

Opening in 2026, The Luce is St. Pete Beach's newest Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, designed as a uniquely Floridian coastal retreat that blends classic retro charm with modern sophistication. Featuring 200 guest room accommodations, two original dining concepts and St. Pete Beach's largest pool, The Luce offers an eclectic hospitality experience that balances energizing celebrations with restorative leisure. The hotel features two distinct dining experiences: Sundrop Brasserie and Baby Turtle Beach Club. With daily activations, a lively beach bar with live music, wellness programming and direct access to the Gulf Coast shoreline, The Luce invites travelers and locals alike to "follow the light" and embrace the spirit of Florida's Sunshine City.

ABOUT THE LCP GROUP, L.P.

The LCP Group, L.P. ("LCP") is a leading private real estate investment manager with approximately $1 billion in assets under management and a track record spanning more than five decades. Since 1973, LCP has focused on hospitality investments through integrated equity and financing strategies executed with top-tier institutional partners. On the equity side, LCP acquires well-located hotels with clear repositioning upside—executing renovation and rebranding programs that enhance asset quality and long-term value. Leveraging programmatic relationships and co-investment platforms, LCP structures high-leverage capital solutions to support acquisition, redevelopment, construction, and transitional business plans. Backed by long-standing institutional partnerships, disciplined underwriting, and active asset management, LCP delivers consistent, institutional execution nationwide.

ABOUT SAFANAD

Safanad is a principal-led investment company with in-house investment and asset management capabilities. Committed to business building, Safanad delivers enduring value by investing with conviction, operating with an athlete's discipline, and aligning deeply with investors to grow great businesses for the long-term. Safanad has platforms in Digital Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, and Real Estate. The firm operates globally from co-headquarters in New York and Riyadh. For more information, please visitwww.safanad.com

ABOUT CRESCENT HOTELS & RESORTS

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO® Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 160 hotels in over 35 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. For more information, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram , X , and Facebook . Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

