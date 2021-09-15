The Luxury Collection And Margherita Maccapani Missoni Collaborate On A Limited-Edition Scarf Capturing The Beauty, Color And Textiles Of India

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, announces their third collaboration with celebrated fashion designer and Global Explorer Margherita Maccapani Missoni, unveiling a limited-edition scarf inspired by her travels to The Luxury Collection's properties in India. A vibrant destination with endless discoveries, India is a kaleidoscope of craft and color, history and epicurean delights, and Margherita captures her transformative experience traveling throughout Goa and Delhi. The scarf, created exclusively for The Luxury Collection, is available for retail on The Luxury Collection Store beginning in September 2021. All proceeds will be donated to Collective Good Foundation to help advance their work to support pandemic relief in India.

Margherita Maccapani Missoni

The Margherita Maccapani Missoni x The Luxury Collection Scarf is inspired by the brilliant colors and hand-made textiles found in India's celebrated bazaars. With exploration in mind, the lightweight piece captures the movement and excitement of walking through the bustling streets of India and embraces on-the-go versatility, able to be styled as a scarf, sarong cover-up, wrap and more for the global traveler. The design specifically draws inspiration from Margherita's time spent with local Kolam artists in Goa as well as her discovery of colorful spices at the Khari Baoli in Delhi. A signature of Margherita's designs, the scarf's statement pattern weaves together bold primary colors with pops of green, aqua and pinks.

"During my travels in India, each of The Luxury Collection's hotels served as my home away from home and a jumping off point for me to discover the beauty of each city," said Margherita Missoni. "The hotels provided an authentic connection to the people, culture and history of the destination, affording me with endless inspiration - which I aimed to enliven through my design."

"Margherita's approach to travel and design perfectly captures the spirit of a Global Explorer and The Luxury Collection brand as we look to engage our curiosities and embark on a quest for discovery through travel," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "She has a unique ability to translate her experiences into a piece that celebrates not only the look and feel, but also the emotion, of a place. We are thrilled to collaborate with her on a beautiful design to celebrate our captivating portfolio in India."

Margherita Maccapani Missoni x The Luxury Collection Limited-Edition Scarf will launch in September 2021 and will be available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com. The scarf will retail for $230, and all proceeds will be donated to Collective Good Foundation.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Margherita Maccapani Missoni

Granddaughter of Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, who founded her family's fashion house in 1953, Margherita Maccapani Missoni formerly worked as an ambassador for the house and design assistant to her mother Angela Missoni, the group Creative Director. While being the face of Missoni, Margherita studied philosophy at the University of Milan and afterwards at Columbia University in New York, where she lived until spring 2009. After returning to Italy to be involved at a new level in the family fashion house, in 2010, she became Missoni's accessories director. After a break during which she created her own children's wear line as well as working on several collaboration that spanned from suitcases to children's furniture, in 2018, she took the helm of M Missoni by becoming its Creative Director, role that she held until September 2021 when she exited the family company to pursue new career opportunities.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

