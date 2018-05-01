The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, and Sofía Sanchez de Betak, graphic designer and creative director, are pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive capsule collection, CHUFY x The Luxury Collection.

The 36-piece capsule collection is inspired by the vibrant confluence of modernity and tradition in Japanese culture, anchored in classic silhouettes and eccentric patterns. The women's ready-to-wear line of kimono-inspired pieces is a reflection of Sofía (A.K.A. 'Chufy') and her travels through Japan, where she experienced the beautiful destination through the lens of The Luxury Collection's celebrated hotels including Suiran in Kyoto and The Prince Gallery in Tokyo.

"I fell in love with the culture of Japan when I visited for the first time five years ago, and so I was thrilled to explore the destination with The Luxury Collection upon my return as their hotels are such unique and cherished expressions of their locations," said Sofía Sanchez de Betak. "Both The Prince Gallery in Tokyo and Suiran in Kyoto had beautiful kimonos waiting for me in my room upon arrival, and I ended up wearing each lovely garment throughout my travels," added Sofía. "This attention to detail and personal connection to the destination truly resonated with me, and ultimately inspired me to create my own versions with bold prints and my favorite fabrics."

The collection features ready-to-wear, sleepwear, and accessories, and infuses rich silks in a vivid color palette of playful yellow, vibrant orange and persimmon, mixed with deep midnight blue and dusty rose. Iconic Japanese motifs, such as cherry blossoms, Koinobori fish, and dragons, are emblazoned across the back of the kimono version of a bomber jacket or in the playful patterns of kimono robes. Sofia's bold and colorful designs are influenced by the vintage Japanese fabrics and antique matchboxes she collected during her travels across Japan. Much like the interior design of The Luxury Collection's hotels in Japan, the collection reflects a contemporary flair juxtaposed with traditional touches.

"With an adventurous spirit, a gift for storytelling and keen eye for design, Sofía is the true embodiment of a Luxury Collection Global Explorer," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection and W Hotels Worldwide. "We are thrilled that her experiences at our iconic hotels in Japan provided inspiration for this incredible capsule collection," added Ingham. "Perfectly aligned with The Luxury Collection's core passions, each unique piece is reminiscent of Japan's indigenous charms, treasures and spectacular settings."

Standout pieces from the collection include a luxurious silk kimono dress in ethereal pink with white silhouettes of Japanese cherry blossoms, a sleek ivory Nibushiki bomber jacket embroidered with dragons and Hokusai-inspired waves, and an imaginative "Trippin" Kimono with vibrant colors and Japanese icons throughout.

Exclusively available on www.luxurycollectionstore.com and www.chufy.com, as well as The Webster, Matches Fashion, Bergdorf Goodman, and FiveStory, the collection ranges in price from $369 to $2,500 USD and is available in extra-small to extra-large sizes.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 100 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer.

About Marriott International, Inc .

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Sofía Sanchez de Betak

Sofía Sanchez de Betak (nee Barrenechea) is a Buenos Aires born, New York based, Art Director and Fashion Consultant. An avid world traveler and style influencer, Sofía is the author of the Assouline published book, "Travels with Chufy," where she highlights off-the-radar hideaways and secluded retreats where those in the know seek unforgettable experiences. Sofía has been named among the 10 most influential women of Argentina, together with the country's First Lady and the Vice-President. With a keen eye and love for fashion and travel, Sofía has collaborated with several magazines and brands, working on special projects and often served as a brand ambassador. This list includes Chanel, Valentino, Rodarte, Chloe, Mary Katrantzou, Peter Pilotto, Michael Kors, Zara, Mango, Massimo Dutti, Globe Trotter, Jason Wu and The Luxury Collection (Starwood Hotels), Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler, Harper's Bazaar, Revista La Nación, Nowness, among others.

