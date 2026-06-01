The Luxury Collection Announces the Unveiling of The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City

The iconic landmark reemerges ushering in a new chapter for a storied Midtown address while honoring its enduring place in the cultural fabric of Manhattan.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection today introduces The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City offering a renewed vision for the distinguished Midtown Manhattan property, marking the brand's return to New York.

Situated in the heart of Midtown at 151 West 54th Street, steps from Central Park, Carnegie Hall, Broadway theaters, and some of the city's most celebrated dining, the hotel reflects the dialogue between London and New York – bringing together cosmopolitan sensibility and local character in a setting long woven into the rhythm of Manhattan life.

The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City

"The introduction of The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City marks an exciting next chapter for the property, further strengthening our presence in one of the world's most culturally dynamic destinations," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "New York City has long been defined by its creative energy, its culinary and artistic depth, and its enduring influence on global culture. With this hotel, we are proud to build upon our presence in the city through a property that reflects both its international spirit and its distinctly local character."

Rising 54 stories above Manhattan, the hotel offers 562 all-suite accommodations – among the largest in Midtown – many with sweeping views of Central Park and the city skyline. Each suite is conceived with a residential sensibility, featuring a separate living room, oversized layout, and elegantly appointed bathrooms that evoke the comfort and privacy of a Manhattan apartment rather than a traditional hotel room. Spacious and residential in design, the suites are intended to offer a more comfortable, livable way to experience New York City.

In the tradition of the London hour – an unhurried pause between the working day and the evening ahead – the hotel introduces its signature Daily Epicurean Moment, a ritual that invites guests to gather and linger. Artisanal cheeses from Murray's Cheese, a New York institution, are paired with wines from regional vintners and served as a considered expression of place rather than a passing amenity. It offers a moment of quiet conviviality – an opportunity to settle in, exchange impressions of the city, and partake in a ritual shaped by both local character and a distinctly London sensibility.

"What distinguishes The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City is the experience it offers – one that feels both expansive and deeply connected to its setting," said Geoffery Mills, General Manager, The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City. "In a city where space is increasingly rare, the hotel presents a more residential way to stay, from expansive suites with separate living areas to sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Paired with its Midtown location and the perspective of The Luxury Collection, it offers a way to experience New York that is at once immersive, considered, and distinctly its own."

Beyond a new identity, the introduction of The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City reflects a renewed perspective on the guest experience – one that is shaped by its Midtown setting, enriched by a sense of place, and guided by the cultural curiosity that defines The Luxury Collection.

For more information or to book, please visit Marriott.com or contact the hotel directly.

ABOUT THE LONDON, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, NEW YORK CITY

The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City is a refined Midtown hotel rising 54 stories above Manhattan, home to 562 all-suite accommodations spanning up to 2,700 square feet — among the largest in New York City. Positioned steps from Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and MoMA, the property blends London's tradition of cultivated hospitality with New York's creative energy. Guests enjoy dining at Dabble, the hotel's lobby-level restaurant, along with 4,735 square feet of flexible meeting and event space across 8 rooms, and a newly renovated 24-hour fitness center.

Positioned at the crossroads of Central Park and Midtown Manhattan, The London New York City reflects a dynamic dialogue between two global cities, blending London's tradition of cultivated hospitality with New York's creative energy to create a sophisticated environment defined by privacy, thoughtful service, and quiet confidence.

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in 42 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.