The Luxury Collection Celebrates 120 Years of Italian Heritage and the Art of Craftsmanship with Margherita Maccapani Missoni with a Limited-Edition Collaboration at Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan During Milan Design Week

Rooted in Milan's rich artistic heritage, the collaboration weaves together local artisanal traditions, contemporary fashion, and destination storytelling through an intimate retail experience and curated capsule collection in the heart of the city.

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection today announces a new collaboration with Margherita Maccapani Missoni , founder of the fashion label Maccapani and a longtime Global Explorer of The Luxury Collection. In tandem with Milan's celebrated design week and the citywide Fuorisalone program, the partnership will unveil Maccapani Edits for The Luxury Collection, an immersive retail pop-up and capsule collection hosted at Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan, from April 20 – 26, 2026.

The Luxury Collection x Margherita Maccapani Missoni

Set outside the hotel's Living lounge, the experience will showcase Milanese creativity through a curated selection of Italian artisan objects alongside signature Maccapani designs and limited-edition co-branded pieces, created especially for The Luxury Collection. Seamlessly fusing fashion, craftsmanship, and hospitality, the collaboration celebrates Milan's vibrant creative culture while honoring The Luxury Collection's Italian heritage and global portfolio of more than 130 hotels and resorts across over 40 countries, as the brand marks its 120th anniversary.

"At The Luxury Collection, we are guided by a deep respect for the character and cultural legacy that shapes each destination," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Margherita Maccapani Missoni's artistry, and the way she engages so intuitively with Italian craft, brings a rare perspective to this collaboration. At Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan, her vision allows our brand to illuminate the city's enduring traditions through a contemporary lens – inviting guests to experience Milan not only as a global design capital, but as a place of living heritage, creativity, and soul."

Founded by Margherita Maccapani Missoni in 2023, Maccapani reinterprets the idea of "Made in Italy" through a modern point of view, blending youth culture with tradition and authenticity. For this collaboration, Margherita's distinctive creative perspective shapes a retail experience that highlights both emerging and heritage artisans, reinforcing Milan's reputation as a global capital of design and craftsmanship.

"Milan has always been a city where creativity flourishes through a dialogue between heritage and innovation," said Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Founder of Maccapani and longtime Global Explorer for The Luxury Collection. "My ongoing collaboration with The Luxury Collection has allowed me to deepen my connection to the artisans, traditions, and places that shape Italy's creative identity – from Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan, to the legendary hotels across the portfolio in Italy that inspired a series of six embroidered patches, each reflecting the culture, craft, and character of these remarkable destinations. As a brand with a global portfolio rooted in local artistry and design, The Luxury Collection offers the perfect platform for telling these stories. With Maccapani Edits for The Luxury Collection, we set out to create something both authentic and playful – a collection shaped by the makers, objects, and narratives that capture the true spirit of Italy. I'm delighted to share these discoveries with travelers from around the world during such an inspiring moment for the country."

Anchoring the collaboration is a co-branded capsule collection designed exclusively for The Luxury Collection, which will take center stage within the retail pop-up. Key pieces include a Maccapani Moto T-shirt, featuring a Horse of Saint Mark motif inspired by the brand's CIGA heritage, alongside a series of six embroidered patches inspired by The Luxury Collection's iconic portfolio of Italian hotels, and a reimagined Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan tote available in multiple colorways. Select pieces from the collection will be available online through both The Luxury Collection and Maccapani's e-commerce platforms, allowing travelers and design enthusiasts around the world to engage with the collaboration digitally.

Complementing the capsule collection, the retail pop‑up will present a curated selection of Italian artisan brands personally hand‑selected by Margherita, highlighting regional craftsmanship and traditional techniques. Among the featured makers are Il Papiro, the Florentine paper atelier known for its hand-marbled stationery; Iacobella, a Florence-based leather handbag studio; and Lucia Zamberletti, a Milanese ceramic artist celebrated for her sculptural forms. Additional artisan pieces, from Murano glass candleholders from Yali Glass to Merù Gioielli enameled pendants, and Mapi jewelry boxes, further showcase the diversity and richness of Italy's artisan traditions.

Extending the collaboration beyond retail, Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan will enhance the Destination Discovery experience during Milan Design Week in collaboration with Margherita, inviting guests to explore the Milanese workshops and studios behind several of the artisans featured in the pop-up. Led by the hotel's signature Concierge, the guided experience will offer a rare insider perspective into Milan's vibrant craft traditions and the makers shaping the city's design landscape.

The Maccapani Edits for The Luxury Collection pop-up will be open to the public at Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Milan from April 20 – 26, 2026, coinciding with Fuorisalone and Milan Design Week, and available for purchase at The Luxury Collection Boutiques and Maccapani.

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in 42 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARGHERITA MACCAPANI MISSONI

Margherita Maccapani Missoni is a creative director and entrepreneur, carrying forward her family's iconic fashion legacy. Over the past three years, she has focused on developing her own label, Maccapani. Blending innovative Italian jersey fabrication with a post-streetwear, feminocentric vision, the brand reflects her instinct for reinterpretation and reinvention. A curator by nature and a perpetual traveler, she looks outward – across cultures and disciplines – to continually feed her creative world.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.