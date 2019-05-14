The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts Collaborates With Mercedes Salazar to Capture The Spirit of Mexico With Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts is unveiling a limited-edition capsule collection of jewelry and accessories designed by Mercedes Salazar – celebrated jewelry designer and the brand's newest Global Explorer. The collection is a tribute to the designer's journey through Mexico, where she experienced three destinations through the lens of The Luxury Collection's unique hotels and resorts, including Solaz Resort in Los Cabos; Hacienda Temozon and Hacienda Santa Rosa in the Yucatan; and Las Alcobas in Mexico City. Designed exclusively for The Luxury Collection and available for retail beginning May 2019, this marks Salazar's first collaboration with the brand.

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection Cactus Mágicos earrings

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection is a celebration of the vibrant and diverse culture of Mexico, reflecting her travels across the country, exploration of unique destinations from coast to coast and work with local artisans to learn traditional techniques. Each exceptional piece in the collection brings to life unique adventures and discoveries Salazar made along her journey – from celebrating Dia de los Muertos and taking in the beauty of the indigenous rock paintings of the Pericues in Cabo, to exploring Mexico City's architectural marvels and vibrant markets.

"I fell in love with the spirit of Mexico when I left Colombia to study jewelry in Mexico City fifteen years ago. I learned the art of craftsmanship and was so moved by the culture that when I finished my studies, I started my jewelry company that still embodies the ethos of the destination today," said Mercedes Salazar. "When The Luxury Collection invited me to rediscover Mexico through the lens of their stunning properties, I was thrilled to revisit my roots and design an exotic, culturally authentic accessories line inspired by the indigenous experiences I had throughout my journey. From working with native artisans and learning their time-honored techniques, to participating in local events and experiencing The Luxury Collection's cherished properties, I was able to re-ignite my connection with Mexico and create my first-ever line inspired by the place that is so dear to my heart."

In addition to the expertly crafted statement earrings Salazar is known for, the capsule collection includes a selection of colorful cross-body bags and hats, with each piece highlighting Mexico's unique qualities and the exotic surroundings of each destination. The Cardón cacti that define the landscape of Los Cabos are reflected in a playful pair of cactus earrings carved from lightweight resin topped with shimmering green crystals and lavender floral accents. The bustling markets of Mexico City inspired a straw cross-body bag intricately woven with brightly-hued threads, strung with pink tassels and adorned with a gold-plated brass flower. The exquisite needlework of the Mayan women in the Yucatan is celebrated in the designs of woven straw hats accented with hand-embroidered exotic birds.

"We are so excited to be teaming up with Mercedes Salazar as our newest Global Explorer," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Mercedes has long been committed to infusing local culture into her eclectic designs, so the collaboration felt natural given that we are both drawn to creative exploration," added Ingham. "With this capsule collection she really captures the spirit of The Luxury Collection and our unique properties in Mexico through her designs, while also bringing to life the authentic culture of the destination."

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection will launch in May 2019 and will be exclusively available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com and www.mercedessalazar.com. The collection will range in price from $150 to $260 USD.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 100 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Mercedes Salazar

Mercedes Salazar is a global brand with a wide product portfolio, offering contemporary jewelry, fashion and home accessories handmade by master artisans in Colombia. The company is currently present in more than 300 stores across the Americas, Europe, UK and Asia, and distributes worldwide through www.mercedessalazar.com.

Press Contact

Simon Neggers

212.380.4029

Simon.Neggers@starwoodhotels.com

Sarah Pallack

646.442.5661

sarah@bpcm.com

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

