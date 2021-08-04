The Luxury Travel Market is Expected to Decelerate Globally From 2021 to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by $ 1,232.77 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.

The report on luxury travel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing disposable incomes, advances in technology, and growing digital connectivity. In addition, increasing disposable incomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The luxury travel market analysis includes type segment, consumer segment and geographical landscapes.



The luxury travel market is segmented as below:



By Type

Adventure

Personalized

Cruising and yachting

Culinary

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

By Consumer

Domestic

International

This study identifies the trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury travel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for multigenerational and micro trips, and higher acceptance of online travel agencies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on luxury travel market covers the following areas:

Luxury travel market sizing

Luxury travel market forecast

Luxury travel market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury travel market vendors that include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia. Also, the luxury travel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Absolute Travel Inc.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

