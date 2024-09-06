The luxury yacht market is projected to grow by USD 5.22 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising recreational tourism, AI is reshaping the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global luxury yacht market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period. Increase in recreational tourism is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of advanced materials. However, high cost of operations poses a challenge. Key market players include Alexander Marine International Co Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Next Yacht Group S.r.l, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Perini Navi Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury yacht market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Sail yachts and Motor yachts), Application (Commercial and Private), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Next Yacht Group S.r.l, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Perini Navi Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The luxury yacht market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced materials, particularly carbon fiber, in yacht manufacturing. Traditional yachts are often built using steel or aluminum, which adds weight and reduces fuel economy. However, carbon fiber extensively reduces a yacht's weight, making it faster and more fuel-efficient. Although carbon fiber has a higher manufacturing cost than steel or aluminum, the cost savings from improved fuel economy offset this expense. Additionally, carbon fiber provides increased strength and durability, enabling yachts to withstand harsh sea conditions. Notable collaborations, such as Azimut Benetti Spa and Loro Piana's partnership in 2021, further fuel the market's growth as high-end brands embrace the benefits of carbon fiber in luxury yacht production.

The luxury yacht market is experiencing significant growth, with sales of superyachts, mega yachts, and luxury boat rentals on the rise. Top luxury yacht builders are focusing on innovative designs and amenities, including high-end yacht interiors, advanced technology, and luxurious features. Yacht lifestyle is a major trend, with yacht parties, events, and vacations becoming increasingly popular. Entities like yacht clubs and brokers play crucial roles in facilitating yacht ownership and charters. Brands are competing to offer the most luxurious yachts, with prices reaching new heights at yacht auctions. Length, motors, and materials like woods and fiber reinforced polymers are key considerations for yacht construction. The shipping sector and yacht tourism contribute significantly to economic activity and traveling activities, crossing international borders. Yacht insurance, maintenance, refurbishment, customization, accessories, navigation, and propulsion are essential aspects of yacht ownership.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Luxury motor yachts offer every modern convenience onboard, including air conditioning, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot. To power these amenities and sail at speeds up to 70 knots, motor yachts use large gasoline or diesel-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs). However, the high fuel requirements and operational costs of these engines make luxury motor yachts more expensive to operate and fuel than sail yachts. For instance, refueling a large Sunseeker Yacht can cost over USD50,000 each time. The high operational costs limit the commercial use of luxury motor yachts, as their private operation is less common. Additionally, the choice of chartered holiday destinations and services can vary greatly, requiring chartered service providers to offer differentiated services to meet unique customer demands. Multiple brokers may be involved in enhancing business opportunities, increasing operational costs and complexities. Leasing a large yacht can cost USD50,000 - USD55,000 per week, making the high cost of operation a significant hindrance to market growth during the forecast period.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This luxury yacht market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Sail yachts

1.2 Motor yachts Application 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Private Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sail yachts- Luxury sail yachts, measuring 80 feet or longer, offer an exclusive experience with their traditional sailing capabilities and modern conveniences. Though auxiliary engines provide backup power, sails serve as the primary means for propulsion. Factors such as smaller engines, increased automation in production, and fiberglass hulls contribute to lower prices compared to motor yachts. These yachts feature air conditioning, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, computer-controlled electric winches, and reliable power-generating systems. Despite a decreasing market share, the luxury sail yacht segment is projected to grow consistently with a two-digit CAGR due to increasing demand for recreational use. The cost advantage of sail yachts makes them an attractive option for those seeking a leisurely sailing experience.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The luxury yacht market is a thriving industry that caters to the affluent and elite, offering unparalleled experiences on the water. Yacht interiors are designed with opulence in mind, featuring high-end materials, custom furnishings, and state-of-the-art technology. Luxury yacht amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools, gyms, spas, and helipads. Yacht features include advanced navigation systems, stabilizers for smooth sailing, and expansive decks for entertaining. Yacht clubs offer exclusive memberships for yacht owners, providing access to marinas, social events, and networking opportunities. Yacht parties and events are popular for celebrating milestones and entertaining guests. Luxury yacht vacations offer privacy, relaxation, and adventure, with destinations ranging from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean. Yacht brokers help facilitate the purchase or sale of luxury yachts, while yacht insurance and maintenance ensure peace of mind for owners. Yacht auctions provide opportunities to buy or sell yachts at competitive prices. Luxury yacht rentals offer access to the yacht lifestyle without the commitment of ownership. Yacht refurbishment and customization allow owners to personalize their vessels, while yacht accessories add functionality and style. Yacht navigation systems provide safety and convenience for captains and crews.

Market Research Overview

Luxury yachts represent the pinnacle of nautical innovation and design, offering unparalleled comfort, style, and livability on the water. From motors to sailing luxury yachts, these vessels come in various lengths, including mega yachts and superyachts, and are often chartered for vacations or rented for special events. Yacht interiors are adorned with the finest materials, such as woods and fiber reinforced polymers, while amenities and features cater to the ultimate yacht lifestyle. Yacht design and technology continue to evolve, focusing on light weight, speed, fuel consumption, stiffness, and corrosion resistance. Entities such as yacht clubs and brokers facilitate ownership and rental experiences, while yacht auctions and insurance provide essential services for yacht maintenance, refurbishment, and customization. The luxury yacht market contributes significantly to economic activity in the shipping sector and borders, offering unique traveling experiences and fueling the growth of yacht tourism.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Sail Yachts



Motor Yachts

Application

Commercial



Private

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio