The Machine Era of Spam Calls: The Ten Most Spammed Countries in the World

A phone call used to mean a person on the other end. That's no longer a safe assumption.

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is the most spammed country in the world. In 2025, Truecaller identified 79 percent of all unknown calls in Indonesia as spam or fraud. Chile follows at 70 percent, up from 51 percent in just six months. Vietnam, Brazil, and India round out the top five. The data comes from Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, with over 500 million users globally and over 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025.

Behind each country's ranking is a different story. In Indonesia and Mexico, over 40 percent of spam calls are identified as financial institutions. In Chile, the dominant category is not sales or scams but debt collection, which accounts for 38 percent of all spam, the highest concentration of any single category in any market globally. In Brazil and Nigeria, calls from Telcos flood the landscape, making it nearly impossible for users to distinguish a genuine carrier message from fraud. These findings point to a broader global shift — as automated spam scales, trust in unknown calls continues to decline.

"The scale of what this data shows should concern everyone. Fraud, impersonation, and scams are affecting people's daily lives in a way we have never seen before. In some countries, most unknown calls are now spam — that is a fundamental breakdown in how communication works. Our mission is to build trust in communication, and in 2026, we are focused on stopping fraud before it reaches people," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller.

On March 31, 2026, Truecaller crossed 500 million monthly active users, with more than 150 million outside India. The full Spam and Fraud Report, including the complete top 10 ranking and regional breakdown, is available at the Truecaller Insights page.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4344287/4075152.pdf Global Insights Report https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/global-insights-press-release-for-global,c3534698 Global Insights Press Release for Global

SOURCE Truecaller AB