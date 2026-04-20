Truecaller Nomination Committee proposes Meta & Samsung Veteran Sandeep Bhushan as a Board member

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Truecaller AB (publ) proposes Mr. Sandeep Bhushan to be elected as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 22 May 2026. Further, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of current Board members Nami Zarringhalam (chairman), Alan Mamedi, Annika Poutiainen, Shailesh Lakhani and Aruna Sundararajan. Helena Svancar has declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee has identified the need to strengthen the Board's collective competence within the digital advertising market — an area that constitutes a central element of Truecaller's revenue strategy. Following a comprehensive search process, Mr. Sandeep Bhushan has been identified as a highly qualified candidate with deep expertise in this field.

Mr. Bhushan, born 1974, brings over 25 years of experience across consumer, digital, and media businesses. He most recently served as India Director of Global Marketing Solutions at Meta, where he built and led a multi-billion USD revenue business and was responsible for enterprise monetisation in one of the company's largest and most complex markets.

His background further includes senior leadership roles at Samsung and WSJ/Mint, providing him with experience from the perspective of major advertisers operating across both platform and agency environments. Prior to this, he started his career at Unilever and held leadership roles for over a decade. Through these roles, Mr. Bhushan has developed substantial expertise in digital advertising ecosystems, including channel design, incentive structures, pricing, and the interaction between advertiser relationships and long-term platform trust.

Mr. Bhushan possesses deep knowledge of the Indian market as well as a strong understanding of international markets. His experience navigating commercial and regulatory challenges within India's complex environment is considered particularly valuable given Truecaller's strategic priorities in the region.

His appointment is expected to enhance the Board's expertise in monetisation governance, advertising platform dynamics, and growth strategy in high-scrutiny, platform-driven markets — areas of increasing importance to Truecaller's continued development.

Commenting on his nomination, Sandeep Bhushan said: "Truecaller has built a powerful platform at global scale, where trust and monetisation must evolve together. As digital ecosystems mature, getting this balance right becomes a key differentiator. I look forward to engaging with the Board and management team to help shape the next phase of the company's continued growth journey."

Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Truecaller, added: "We are very pleased that the Nomination Committee proposes to appoint Sandeep Bhushan as a new Board member. He brings a rare combination of deep operational experience in digital advertising and a strong understanding of trust-driven platforms. As monetisation becomes an increasingly important focus area, his expertise will be highly valuable in guiding Truecaller's long-term strategy and governance."

The Nomination Committee's other proposals and motivated statement has been presented in connection with the notice to the AGM.

Truecaller's Nomination Committee ahead of the AGM comprises of Kamjar Hajabdolahi (chairman), appointed by Nami Zarringhalam, Sven Törnkvist, appointed by Alan Mamedi, Staffan Ringvall, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder and Alan Mamedi, being the representative of the Board of Directors of Truecaller AB.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 68 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

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SOURCE Truecaller AB