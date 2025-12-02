The Magic of Celebrating a Successful Year-End in Different Corners of Mexico

Marriott International invites you to enjoy the festive season in some of the country's extraordinary destinations.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every December, Mexico becomes an emotional map. Some seek the sea, others prefer the city, some need the desert, and others just want a long table where everything feels simple again. More than a season, it's the moment when the year slows down and we start remembering what's worth keeping before stepping into the next chapter.

At the Sheraton Maria Isabel Mexico City Hotel, guests can bask in the glow of the season within an iconic setting.

On the Pacific coast, the celebration has its own rhythm. At Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Christmas begins with warm lights and children's voices: kids from the Salvation Army sing carols as the tree lights up and the aroma of cinnamon fills the lobby with holiday punch. Just steps away, a gingerbread house takes shape, decorated in ways that rediscover the joy of simplicity.

The following days smell of freshly baked bread, Christmas turkey, and seaside festivities. Here, December 31st isn't rushed—it shines: a Gatsby night on the beach, music blending with the waves, and fireworks claiming the sky for just a few seconds. For many, that's the perfect way to remember the year: laughter, sand, and a toast that doesn't need to be solemn.

A few kilometers away, at Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center, December feels written for families. The Chef's Caravan parades around the pool like a spontaneous celebration; at the posadas, guests ask for "posada" with the same enthusiasm as decades ago; and children chase Santa's elves to deliver letters that somehow always feel more sincere when written on vacation. Christmas here isn't an event—it's a sequence of small scenes that repeat every year but never feel the same.

For those who choose to stay in the city, The Westin Santa Fe, Mexico City offers a different kind of celebration: slow, intimate, and filled with moments that rarely fit into a schedule. Quiet dinners, relaxed brunches, and the feeling that, even though the city is still out there, inside everything moves a little slower.

Meanwhile, Sheraton Maria Isabel Mexico City Hotel witnesses urban celebrations: long tables for Thanksgiving, the tree lit in the lobby while the bustling city pauses for a moment, and a Christmas Eve Winter Glow that blends music, toasts, and an atmosphere that makes the capital feel brighter for a few hours. New Year's Eve arrives dressed in elegance: a five-course menu, a dazzling ballroom, and a night that, though held indoors, feels as grand as the city outside.

In the heart of Paseo de la Reforma, the last night of the year turns into a gala at the Astor Ballroom of The St. Regis Mexico City. An evening that celebrates sophistication with a menu designed to impress: Beluga caviar and red fruit gazpacho, pumpkin cream with scallops, beef tenderloin with black truffle shavings, and a sweet finale of praline and black cherry. All paired with exclusive cocktails and the impeccable service that defines St. Regis. Here, time seems to stand still among warm lights and toasts that anticipate new beginnings.

Farther north, the desert of Baja California Sur offers a different December. At Zadún Los Cabos, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the season isn't measured in events but in atmospheres: sunrise walks where silence weighs more than words, ceremonies embracing the desert's nature, jazz floating in the mild night air, and dinners inviting you to pause before thinking about what's next. Here, celebration is almost an intimate act—a ritual that looks inward before looking ahead.

Just minutes away, Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa offers the exclusivity of a luxury boutique hotel, crafting its own story around fire and cuisine. December is lived through flavors that evoke home, with special Christmas dinners featuring wine for parents and a dedicated menu for children. MarHumo, the property's new culinary gem, will present a four-course menu by Chef Javier Plascencia, whose Baja-inspired soul brings families together in the holiday tradition.

At Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos, the magic of the season unfolds through unique experiences that connect body, mind, and creativity for the whole family. Parents can celebrate the Winter Solstice Ceremony at the iconic Ojo de Liebre Spa—a ritual by the Sea of Cortez that harmonizes the senses and renews energy—while children enjoy the String Art Holiday Editorial, an artistic workshop to create meaningful decorative pieces. All framed by Solaz's contemporary elegance and its commitment to Mexican culture and design, ensuring this Christmas transcends the ordinary.

Across the country, the Caribbean offers its tropical version of the season. JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa welcomes the year's final days with Santa landing on the hotel's beach to deliver gifts to children, festive brunches, cocktails by the sea, and music that accompanies without stealing the spotlight. Here, toasts are often made with feet in the sand, and the last night of the year feels lighter, as if the ocean helps leave behind what no longer matters.

In the Riviera Maya, the season is celebrated among mangroves and constellations. The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya turns year-end into a luxury ritual: seaside dinners with flavors evoking tradition, tree-lighting ceremonies under thousands of lights, outdoor movie nights, and stargazing that connects with Mayan cosmology. Here, wellness is renewed with treatments inspired by the moon and the Pleiades, while the elevated beach and Caribbean sounds invite guests to bid farewell to the year with calm and sophistication.

Thus, as the entire country finds its own way to say goodbye to the year, each of these destinations offers more than a plan—it offers a stage. A place where traditions transform, families reunite, couples gift each other silence, friends celebrate without a stopwatch, and every person finds their own closure.

Because, in the end, the festive season isn't about dates, dinners, or programs—it's about how we want to remember the last days of the year. And in Mexico, there's a perfect place for every answer.

