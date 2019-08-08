The Magnificent Mile Celebrates the 150th Anniversary of Chicago's Historic Water Tower

This project continues a summer of public art honoring landmark anniversaries in Chicago. In July, The Magnificent Mile Association assembled a "Cows Come Home" campaign featuring 20 of the original, painted Cow sculptures in Jane Byrne Park – alongside the historic Water Tower – for a limited run.

Twenty years ago, the phenomenon known as "Cows on Parade" inspired a national movement and put Chicago on the map. Public art installations in the twenty years since have featured Horses of Honor, K9s for Cops, and Lighthouses on The Magnificent Mile.

These special installations are in addition to more than 50 standalone pieces of public art in The Magnificent Mile district. More information can be found at www.themagnificentmile.com.

Following a summer of public art, The Magnificent Mile Association will partner with the City of Chicago, the recently formed Water Tower Arts District, and others on a special event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the historic Water Tower on Saturday, September 14 – the details of which will be announced soon.

"Most Chicagoans don't give a second thought to the unlikely castle which has survived against all odds. In fact, the Water Tower is as intrinsic to the landscape as Lake Michigan," says John Hogan, author of The Chicago Water Tower, due out later this year.

