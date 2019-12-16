The Majority of Agencies Would Prefer to Share Data with Law Enforcement Nationwide, According to LexisNexis Risk Solutions IACP Survey

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today released a new survey of law enforcement leaders on data sharing, workload focus, challenges they face, and more. The survey was conducted leading up to and during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual 2019 Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

These findings highlight the importance of arming law enforcement leaders with data solutions that are easy to deploy, increase data accuracy and relevancy for optimal analysis, and quickly identify patterns that enable leadership to pinpoint and respond to existing and emergent threats.

Key Findings from the Survey include:

The top three challenges law enforcement face in their jurisdictions are opioids, property crimes, and gang activity;

63 percent of respondents indicate personnel management - recruiting, staffing and training - comprise the most time-intensive aspect of their day, with managing community relationships second;

66 percent of respondents indicate they prefer to see law enforcement data and share data nationwide;

IT resources, budget and cooperation amongst local agencies were the top reasons respondents identified as barriers to data sharing; and

The entire survey can be found online.

"The job of law enforcement is truly never done. These survey results pull back the veil on what occurs behind the scenes, and can help inform the resources we arm them with to ease the administrative burdens around data sharing needs and enable them to focus on their top priority," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and LexisNexis Special Services Inc.

"The problem of multijurisdictional information sharing is partly the volume of data collected when officers complete citations electronically, upload data from cameras, write police reports in report management systems (RMS) and complete online booking entries," said Tom Sizer, senior director, Public Safety Market Planning. "This is where the problem extends to finding the right information, and finding it quickly to share with other jurisdictions to help with the opioid and gang related issues."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions equips law enforcement with a variety of comprehensive tools for targeting investigations and creating dashboards that link billions of public records – including crime reports, calls for service, crash reports, license plate records, jail bookings and more – to enable intelligence-driven decision making. Visit: https://risk.lexisnexis.com/law-enforcement-and-public-safety to learn more.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com, and https://www.relx.com/.

Media Contact:

Sara Herrmann

571.213-6866

sara.herrmann@lexisnexisrisk.com

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

www.lexisnexis.com

