The Maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter Launches "Feline Generous," an Online Platform That Puts Local Cat Shelters Front and Center to Increase Adoption and Donations

According to the ASPCA, each year approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide and out of that, 1.6 million cats are adopted. It takes a tremendous amount of dedication and resources to coordinate such a high volume of adoptions and ongoing care for the remaining cats. It's through kind hearts and generous donations that many of these organizations are able to be maintained and bring so many people joy with their adopted cats.

"We've heard so many touching stories from our ARM & HAMMER™ cat litter consumers about how much happiness adopting a cat has brought to their lives," said Rebecca Blank, Group Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "We're excited to celebrate these tails of love and all the unsung heroes who work tirelessly at community cat shelters to make sure 1.6 million cats find loving furr-ever homes each year. Feline Generous offers thankful pet owners and cat lovers an engaging way to celebrate the incredible work that shelters are doing."

Local cat shelters from all parts of the country, including New Jersey, California, Texas, Washington, Delaware and Illinois, have been among the first selected, just in time for the holidays. As a way to say thank you to the first Feline Generous shelter partners who joined the network, the maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter will be surprising each shelter with a donation of 1,000 pounds of cat litter.

How to Apply to Join Feline Generous

If you're a cat welfare organization interested in joining the network, visit www.FelineGenerous.com and learn how to refer your shelter or follow the below steps:

Take a few minutes to create an Amazon Wish List Email the Amazon Wish List link, your contact info and the shelter's logo to: FelineGenerous@churchdwight.com and someone will be in touch with next steps Use #FelineGenerous to let your community know you joined Feline Generous and help spread the word Note: There is no cost associated with joining Feline Generous

How to Use Feline Generous to Give Back

If you're looking to give back to your local cat shelter:

Go to: www.FelineGenerous.com View the list of shelters to find a location nearest you Click through to visit the Amazon Wish List and browse items that you can have easily shipped directly to their facility with a note included Don't see your local shelter listed yet? Learn how to refer your local shelter by visiting www.FelineGenerous.com Use #FelineGenerous to let your friends know you helped your local shelter and spread the word about Feline Generous

The maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter is committed to supporting cat welfare organizations who provide health and wellness services, as well as finding loving furr-ever homes for their animals. In the last five years alone, the company has donated $660,000 and over three million pounds of cat litter to support animal rescue and adoption.

