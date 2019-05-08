The Maker of Quilted Northern® to Plant 20,000 Trees Across Tahoe and Stanislaus National Forests This Spring

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific recently announced a new addition to the Quilted Northern® product line – Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ toilet paper, designed for today's environmentally-conscious shoppers who want eco-friendly products, without sacrificing comfort or quality.

Georgia-Pacific recently announced a new addition to the Quilted Northern® product line – Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ toilet paper, designed for today’s environmentally-conscious shoppers who want eco-friendly products, without sacrificing comfort or quality. A seedling from the Stanislaus National Forest. In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Georgia-Pacific, the maker of Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™, will plant 20,000 trees across Tahoe and Stanislaus National Forests this spring. The company’s “Trees of Comfort” initiative will provide relief to California’s National Forests whose tree populations have suffered from wildfires and invasive diseases, and promote healthy forest rehabilitation.

To help mark the occasion, the maker of Quilted Northern® is spearheading a new "Trees of Comfort" initiative in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Trees of Comfort will help provide relief to California's National Forests, whose tree populations have suffered from wildfires and invasive diseases. This spring, the plantings include nearly 1,500 Sugar Pine and Jeffrey Pine trees in Tahoe National Forest, and more than 18,500 Ponderosa Pine, Sugar Pine, White Fir, Douglas Fir, and Incensed Cedar trees in Stanislaus National Forest. The team will be working closely with the Arbor Day Foundation to ensure that all trees are planted in the appropriate areas and at the proper stages for healthy forest rehabilitation.

"The last few wildfire seasons have been some of the deadliest and most destructive on record in California, with more than of 8,500 fires burning an area of more than 1.8 million acres in 2018 alone," remarked Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are grateful to partners like Georgia-Pacific who are committed to sustainably forestry, and also are taking action to help replant and restore the critical watersheds, reinstate habitats for threatened and at-risk wildlife species and replant trees in devastated forests where natural regeneration will not occur."

Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ is three times thicker and four times stronger than the leading value brand, and is the first toilet paper crafted for both comfort and sustainability. Its innovative manufacturing technology conserves water and energy and the brand supports smart forest management. All the trees used to make Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ are responsibly sourced and certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® Fiber Sourcing Standard. For every tree used to manufacture Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™, three are planted – two in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and one by Georgia-Pacific's suppliers.

"At the Quilted Northern® brand, we're obsessed with creating high quality products crafted for comfort that our consumers enjoy and trust," said Santiago Arboleda, brand building director of Retail Bath Tissue at Georgia-Pacific. "With our new Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ bath tissue, we are proud to be responsible caretakers of our planet's valuable resources while meeting customer demand for eco-friendly products. The trees planted in the Tahoe National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest are critical to the restoration and protection of these important eco-systems."

Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ and the "Trees of Comfort" initiative are an extension of Georgia-Pacific's longstanding commitment to sustainability. From sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and shipping products, sustainability is at the heart of company practice. As an example, Georgia-Pacific continues its work to protect forests with high conservation value, including a decade-long effort completed this year to map 6.6 million acres of endangered forests and special areas in the 19 states where it sources wood. The company also has set aside more than 7,400 acres of its property for planting vulnerable tree species such as Longleaf Pine and American Chestnut that are critical wildlife habitats.

Visit www.QuiltedNorthern.com for information on Quilted Northern® EcoComfort™ and www.gp.com/sustainability to learn more about Georgia-Pacific's sustainable practices.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras®, Vanity Fair®, and Dixie®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates approximately 200 facilities and employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.



As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

