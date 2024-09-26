The Makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Introduce OVEN READY™ Thick Cut Bacon

This product removes all the pain points of traditional bacon preparation. Simply place the tray in a preheated oven, cook for 20 minutes (depending on your preferred crispiness) and discard the tray in the trash — no need to touch raw meat or babysit the frying pan, and no cleanup. Whether it's for breakfast, a quick snack or as the ultimate topping on your favorite dish, this new product ensures that consumers can enjoy premium-quality bacon with no mess and no hassle.

"As a brand that's always been at the forefront of bacon innovation, we wanted to bring our consumers a product that makes enjoying our signature HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon even more convenient," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. "With OVEN READY™ Thick Cut Bacon, it's never been easier to enjoy the unmatched flavor of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon. Our Oven Safe Tray delivers eight perfectly cooked slices, every single time."

HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® OVEN READY™ Thick Cut Bacon is now available at select retailers nationwide, with plans for further expansion in 2025.

For more information about HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon, including products, recipes and where to buy, visit www.BlackLabelBacon.com

About the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Brand

Bacon plays a larger-than-life role in consumers' lives. It's more than food. It's a symbol, a feeling, an experience. That's what the makers of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand believe. First established in 1963, the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand is the fastest-growing bacon brand in America and continues to push the bacon world forward, offering a portfolio of flavor-forward products that no other brand can match. For more information on all HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® products, including nutritional information, recipes and where to buy, visit blacklabelbacon.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

