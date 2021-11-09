The Makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Launch Limited-Edition, Bacon-Scented and Printed Wrapping Paper for the Holidays

Bacon lovers can register for a chance to win limited-edition HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Wrapping Paper by visiting www.WrappedbyBlackLabel.com from Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In addition to a thick-cut sheet of bacon-scented wrapping paper, lucky winners will also receive gift tags and decorative ribbon – all within a bacon weave patterned box. For every completed entry to win from Nov. 9 - 26, Hormel Foods will donate $1 to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, up to $10,000.

To help launch HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Wrapping Paper, award-winning musician and cookbook author, Coolio, is starring in a video series released today entitled 'Wrappin' with Coolio.' In the video, Coolio teaches fans how to wrap gifts using HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Wrapping Paper and shares bacon-wrapped recipe inspiration for holiday gatherings. See the full video here.

"We believe that everything is better when it's wrapped in HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon," said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. "Heading into the holiday season, we wanted to show our fans how HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon can elevate the ordinary appetizer, entrée and even gift to something unexpected and truly extraordinary. Through this wrapping paper, we're bringing our product to life in a unique way that will help our fans make their gifts sizzle and be the talk of the holidays."

HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Wrapping Paper is the latest in a series of technology-led innovations that are designed to enhance how fans experience and enjoy HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. Recent innovations have included Breathable Bacon, a revolutionary bacon-scented face mask, the Black Market, a multisensory virtual reality experience, and the creation of the world's first bacon-fueled motorcycle.

For more information about HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® products, recipes and locations to buy, visit www.BlackLabelBacon.com

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide.

