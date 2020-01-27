The Makers of Hormel® Chili Announce New "Pour On" Campaign Showcasing the Brand as a Simple and Exciting Dinner Upgrade

"This campaign gives Hormel® chili a fun and enthusiastic edge while also showcasing the versatility and excitement that a simple pour of Hormel® chili can bring to your family's table," said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® chili brand manager. "Hormel® chili truly is a simple dinner upgrade, and we are thrilled to share even more ways for our consumers to open up a can and pour on the excitement."

The campaign, developed in collaboration with BBDO Minneapolis, includes 6- and 15-second spots airing nationwide as well as select digital and social channels. Media planning and buying were done by PHD Worldwide.

To view the spots, visit: https://youtu.be/Hontb95dZo4 and https://youtu.be/UJJxNnDjo_A.

For more information about Hormel® chili, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, www.twitter.com/hormelchili, www.instagram.com/hormelchili, and www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

