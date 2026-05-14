There's a New Dog in Town: Introducing the SPAM® Dog

A bold new take on the classic hot dog rolls out just in time for summer

The SPAM ® Dog unleashed nationwide: a crave-inducing reimagination of the classic hot dog that brings iconic SPAM ® brand style to a bold new format.

a crave-inducing reimagination of the classic hot dog that brings iconic SPAM brand style to a bold new format. Easy for Foodservice; Delicious for Consumers: the SPAM ® Dog delivers familiarity with a twist, providing operators an opportunity to offer additional varieties on the roller grill.

the SPAM Dog delivers familiarity with a twist, providing operators an opportunity to offer additional varieties on the roller grill. Two Culinary Icons: Making its national debut at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, the SPAM® Dog delivers one unexpected bite and will continue to roll out to additional restaurants, arenas and convenience stores this summer.

AUSTIN, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SPAM® brand is stepping outside of the can with the launch of the SPAM® Dog, a crave-inducing reimagination of the classic hot dog made with the SPAM® product you love. One of the most exciting convenience food innovations in years, the SPAM® Dog brings together two American culinary icons in one bold, unexpected bite.

Designed for foodservice operators, the SPAM® Dog captures the savory taste fans love and adds variety to roller grills at restaurants, convenience stores, and arenas this summer.

SPAM® brand releases new SPAM® Dog SPAM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

Following its launch in select regional markets, the SPAM® Dog will make its national debut at the National Restaurant Association in Chicago.

"We're excited to be rolling out the SPAM® Dog and the opportunity it creates for foodservice operators to offer something both familiar and surprising," said Haley Eggum, brand manager of the SPAM® brand. "It's a fresh new take on a hot dog with the unmistakable flavor that SPAM® fans know and love."

When it comes to preparation, versatility is the name of the game. The SPAM® Dog is best served hot and crispy from the grill or roller, enjoyed in a bun or on its own. Its bold flavor pairs well with a wide range of toppings from classic options like mustard, ketchup, relish, onions and chili cheese to more adventurous combinations such as kimchi, chipotle mayo or pineapple jalapeno salsa.

Beginning this summer, the SPAM® Dog can be found at a growing number of stadiums and convenience stores around the country, including Rutters convenience stores in the Northeast, CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn, LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich, select ABC and 7-Eleven stores in Hawaii and select convenience stores.

For ordering details, nutritional information, and additional product specs, visit: https://www.hormelfoodservice.com/products/spam-dog-10lb/

About the SPAM® Brand

When the first SPAM® brand can came off the production line in 1937, the world was forever changed. This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at store.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SPAM® Dog?

The SPAM® Dog is SPAM® reimagined as the classic hot dog, combining the iconic savory flavor with endless topping versatility.

What does the SPAM® Dog taste like?

The SPAM® Dog tastes like the savory, salty and slightly sweet flavor of SPAM® Classic.

How do you prepare the SPAM® Dog?

The SPAM® Dog is best prepared hot and crispy from the grill or roller.

What toppings pair with the SPAM® Dog?

The SPAM® Dog is very versatile lending itself well to many flavor combinations from classics like mustard, ketchup, and relish to more out of the box pairings like kimchi and pineapple jalapeno salsa.

Where can I buy the SPAM® Dog?

The SPAM® Dog is currently available at restaurants, stadiums and convenience stores, including Rutters convenience stores in the Northeast, CHS Field in St. Paul, MN, and select ABC and 7-Eleven stores in Hawaii. Additional locations and vendors are expected to launch throughout the summer.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation