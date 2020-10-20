The Makers of Hormel® Chili Turn Up the Heat with Limited-Edition Ghost Reaper World's Hottest Canned Chili

Just how hot is this Ghost Reaper chili variety? The hottest ghost and Carolina reaper peppers combined total more than 3 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), so this chili packs a punch.

Sold as a two-pack alongside a can of Hormel® Chili Hot with Beans – a spicier blend of America's No. 1 chili – heat connoisseurs who enjoy the pleasure of spicy food are provided multiple options to pour on the delicious flavor of Hormel® Chili.

"Chili is a dish that can be enjoyed so many different ways, whether it's straight out of the bowl, on a hot dog, incorporated into dips and other recipes, or as a pour on for a quick and delicious dinner upgrade," said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® chili brand manager. "However fans want to enjoy their chili, for a short time they can lay stake to a pretty bold claim: that they've tasted the hottest canned chili in the world."

Starting at 7 a.m. CDT on Oct. 25, the limited-time offering two-pack including Hormel® Ghost Reaper World's Hottest Chili with Beans will be available while supplies last for purchase on Target.com.

For recipe inspiration, including Hormel® World's Hottest Chili layered queso dip or hot chili cheese dip, as well as palate cooling heat relief sides, sauces and dips, visit www.hormelchili.com.

