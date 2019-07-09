The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Add Global Inspired Flavors to Snacking Portfolio

The newest varieties - Mediterranean style chicken paired with bruschetta jack cheese alongside garlic and herb pita chips; and chipotle chicken paired with queso quesadilla cheese and flax seed corn chips – expands the Hormel ® Natural Choice TM branded product portfolio, which includes a variety of snacking items, as well as 100 percent natural* deli meats and bacons made without artificial preservatives or ingredients.

"Our new Hormel® Natural Choice® snacking products combine delicious, on-trend flavors with quality, 100 percent natural deli meat," said Lisa Austin, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Additionally, the portion-controlled, on-the-go snacks are convenient and include 10 grams or more of protein, qualities that remain important to our consumer's evolving snack preferences."

The convenient, portion-controlled Hormel® Natural Choice™ snacks are available in 2-ounce packs (MSRP $1.50-$2.00) and can be found at select retailers nationwide.

