The ultimate summer 'do is sweet in the front and spicy in the back – and designed by Tree to pair perfectly with PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America is already enjoying a swicier summer thanks to new PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts - but swicy doesn't have to end with snacktime. In fact, it's just the beginning. Now the makers of the PLANTERS® brand are taking on the boldest hairstyle out there, the mullet – best known as sweet in the front, spicy in the back – and helping it make an epic comeback in partnership with Oliver Tree . The makers of PLANTERS® brand are offering fans the chance to rock Tree's epic 'do with a limited edition PLANTERS® brand x Oliver Tree Sweet & Spicy Mullet , designed by Tree himself.

The Makers of PLANTERS® Peanuts Team Up With Oliver Tree To Give Fans a Sweet & Spicy Mullet Makeover The Makers of PLANTERS® Peanuts Team Up With Oliver Tree To Give Fans a Sweet & Spicy Mullet Makeover The Makers of PLANTERS® Peanuts Team Up With Oliver Tree To Give Fans a Sweet & Spicy Mullet Makeover

"The moment I tried this new sweet and spicy flavor, something came over me and I immediately knew I had to spice up my own life," said Tree. "The first thing I did was hit the hair salon and have them add horns to my bowl cut mullet. A little extra spice on top never hurt."

Just like the unexpected kick of red chili peppers after the first hints of honey in new PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts, fans can rock the bold, flavorful hairstyle that Tree made truly iconic during his current "Cowboy Tears" tour. And the PLANTERS® brand team invites fans to put their own unique spin on the mullet with included styling hair gel, colors and more - and share with @MrPeanutOfficial on Instagram or @MrPeanut on Twitter.

Here for a good time, not a long time, the PLANTERS® brand x Oliver Tree Sweet & Spicy Mullet comes with a 16-ounce jar of PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts. It drops this Friday, August 12 at 12 p.m. ET for $4.49 while supplies last at PlantersxOliverTree.com .

"Just like with our Sweet & Spicy Peanuts, we wanted to do something delicious - and daring - with Oliver Tree to take this summer to the next level," said Robbie Koons, PLANTERS® brand manager. "We're thrilled to bring Oliver's bold Sweet & Spicy mullet to the masses and help peanut lovers channel some of his delightfully swicy energy."

All PLANTERS® peanuts contain more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals and are a good source of fiber and healthy fats, with seven grams of protein per serving.

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com. Follow the MR. PEANUT™ character on Facebook , TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

ABOUT OLIVER TREE

An internet based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Oliver Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, the world of Oliver Tree is unlike any artist who has come before him. A Santa Cruz, California native, Tree has emerged as a polymath from many different projects and iterations over the last 10 years. As unpredictable as one artist can be, no one can seem to put their finger on what Oliver Tree will do next. Unafraid to make you laugh, cry, think profoundly or feel completely uncomfortable for the length of a 4 minute music video, he is on the road to developing his own blueprint for packaging and marketing pop culture in the internet era. Versatile in every sense of the word, Tree not only explores every type of entertainment but also every type of genre in his music alike. The box he puts himself in is limitless. It has no boundaries. Oliver Tree has built a multimedia project designed to challenge people's perspective of what art is, and he's not the slightest bit concerned with what anyone has to say about it!

Contact:

Hormel Foods Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation