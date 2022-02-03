THE MAKERS OF THE PLANTERS® BRAND CREATE FIRST-EVER PERSONUTALITY QUIZ TO REVEAL WHAT YOUR NUTTY SNACKING HABITS SAY ABOUT YOU

"People are always surprised by how your body language, even when completing simple, everyday tasks, like how you eat your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts, can reveal so much about who you are as a person," said body language and human behavior expert Patti Wood. "The PLANTERS® brand persoNUTality quiz is a fun way for people to get in touch with their nutty self."

Some of the shell-shocking persoNUTalities include:

Playful Pistachio

Eating Style: You eat your PLANTERS ® Deluxe Mixed Nuts all together in an enthusiastic and spontaneous manner.

PersoNUTality: You are spontaneous and live life to the fullest. You are a born leader and want people to like you. A good day is when you bring out the best in someone else or when someone notices your talent and work. Your enthusiasm is contagious, and you are known to get the party started.

You are spontaneous and live life to the fullest. You are a born leader and want people to like you. A good day is when you bring out the best in someone else or when someone notices your talent and work. Your enthusiasm is contagious, and you are known to get the party started. Clever Cashew

Eating Style: You like to take your time while eating your PLANTERS ® Deluxe Mixed Nuts one at a time, thoughtfully selecting which one you will enjoy next.

PersoNUTality: You are smart, careful and accurate. You are a deep thinker who considers the details before you speak. You have high standards. In fact, others might say you are a perfectionist, when really you just have a place for everything. This makes your life organized and easy.

Fans can head to persoNUTality.com to take this nutty quiz and can share their results on social. Don't worry, you're not nuts, you just have persoNUTality.

"We know our fans and their snacking choices are as diverse as our PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts," said Jaynee Dykes, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "No matter if you're a Playful Pistachio or a Clever Cashew, we can all agree that PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts are a delicious, substantial snack."

The PLANTERS® brand persoNUTality quiz helps fuel the debate of how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts—all together or one at a time? This year for the Big Game, the PLANTERS® brand team is teaming up with dynamic duo Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to crack the debate wide open.

To learn more about your persoNUTality, visit persoNUTality.com and be sure to share your results with us on social. You can also follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) as the #PlantersAllorOne debate unfolds ahead of Game Day!

