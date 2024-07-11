The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Fire Up Fan Tastebuds with New SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored Variety

New variation brings the sweet heat and savory flavors of popular Korean cuisine

AUSTIN, Minn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the SPAM® brand are turning up the heat with the official launch of SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored , a sweet yet spicy variety that features a bold blend of umami and Korean-inspired spices. Now available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com , the new flavor is a flavorful tribute to the SPAM® brand's popularity in Korean culture and the growing trend of Korean BBQ on menus across America. The variety is meant to be sizzled up and enjoyed with family and friends on the grill, over rice or on a toasted bun with kimchi slaw.

Since the Korean War, SPAM® products have become a staple in global Korean customs. From its integration into traditional dishes like Budae Jjigae (army stew) to unique gifts during Korea's Chuseok celebrations, the SPAM® brand's taste of comfort and symbol of resilience has made it a piece of Korean heritage that is celebrated around the world.

"SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored is a nod to the relationship the SPAM® brand has to Korean food culture and the ongoing celebration of global tastes," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "This new variety not only satisfies the comfort and nostalgia our current fans crave, but it also attracts new fans who are eager to try the sweet and zesty flavors that the Korean BBQ dish and experience offers."

As the brand's 12th permanent variety, SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored maintains the comforting and versatile offering of SPAM® Classic, but with a tangy twist and aroma that draws fans in to explore rich and complex tastes. The new flavor brings a unique blend of soy sauce, garlic, ginger, paprika and sesame with a hint of spice from gochujang paste, a Korean fermented red chili paste that packs a punch but is well-balanced with sweetness.

To celebrate the SPAM® brand's latest flavor sensation, Esther Choi — New York City Chef of môkbar and Ms Yoo , TV Host, entrepreneur and loyal SPAM® fan — has teamed up with the brand to help launch SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored and has ushered in the new variety to level up some of her signature dishes.

"Korean BBQ and the SPAM® brand are both food and cultural experiences that are best enjoyed together, making this flavor team-up the perfect pairing," Choi said. "With a combo of sweet, salty and spice in this new variety, I suggest bringing the extra sizzle to mealtime by grilling it and pairing it with some kimchi."

SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored is now sold exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide, as well as on Walmart.com and SPAM.com. For additional inspiration on how to best prepare and serve SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored, visit spam.com/varieties/spam-korean-bbq.

SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored Bowl

Servings: 4



Prep time: 10 minutes



Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored, cubed

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

4 cups hot cooked rice

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 carrot, shredded

4 radishes, thinly sliced

2 green onions, chopped

Fresh mint

Sesame seeds

Directions:

In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes 3 to 5 minutes or until browned and crisped.

In small bowl, combine mayonnaise and chili garlic sauce.

In each of 4 individual serving bowls, place 1 cup rice. Top with SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes, cucumber slices, carrots, radishes and chopped green onions. Garnish each with mint and sesame seeds. Drizzle or spoon on mayonnaise chili garlic sauce mixture.

