The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Unwrap Limited-Edition SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection Benefiting Maui

Proceeds from the limited-edition merchandise will be donated to Aloha United Way in support of restoration efforts of Maui one year after the Lahaina wildfires

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National SPAM® Musubi Day, and the makers of the SPAM® brand have launched a limited-edition, Musubi-inspired merch collection to pay homage to the place that made SPAM® Musubi the globally beloved snack it is today. Available while supplies last on SPAM.com, the new National SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection includes trendy apparel, summertime essentials and even a SPAM® Musubi-shaped ottoman.

As a part of the SPAM® brand’s ongoing efforts to support the people of Maui and their recovery from the Lahaina wildfires, 100% of the proceeds from this National SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection will go to Aloha United Way to aid restoration efforts on the island. To help drive even more support for the National SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection and its purpose, Hawaiian actor, singer and SPAM® brand fan Auli’i Cravalho is partnering with the SPAM® brand to show her support.

From grocery stores to gas stations, SPAM® Musubi is a treat within Hawaiian culture and cuisine, but it has also been adapted and enjoyed by many other cultures and fans around the world. The new SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection allows SPAM® brand fans to show off their love for the brand while supporting an important cause. From playful beach towels and eye-catching tumblers to cheerful wearables featuring sun-loving Musubi characters, the SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection offers something for every SPAM® brand fan.

"We love giving our SPAM® Fam new, trendy merch to show off their fandom, and this SPAM® Musubi Day Merch Collection is a colorful and playful tribute to both Musubi and to our Ohana in Hawaiʻi who have played an integral role in making the SPAM® brand what it is today," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "We know there is still a great deal of work to be done in Lahaina's restoration, and we remain committed to supporting the local community. That is why all proceeds from this collection will go to Aloha United Way, which focuses on four key areas: kids and young adults; mental health support; stabilizing housing; and job training, education and employment.

"Growing up in Hawaiʻi, SPAM® Musubi is everywhere, from convenience store shelves to home-packed school lunches," Cravalho said. "SPAM® products are a reminder of home, comfort and island culture, no matter how far from Hawaii I might be. Teaming up with the makers of the SPAM® brand to promote this beloved island snack, while sending 100% of merch proceeds to Aloha United Way to help in Lahaina's fire recovery is as meaningful as the collection is enjoyable to wear. My favorite pieces from the collection are the Dad Hat and the Earrings, which feature a cartoon musubi that's (almost) too cute to eat!"



Items in the SPAM® National Musubi Day Collection include:

SPAM ® Musubi Ottoman ($1,000) : Put your feet up and relax! This custom-made, whimsical furniture piece honors the beloved shape of SPAM ® Musubi and is a fun centerpiece that will surely be a conversation starter at your next Musubi making party. Limited quantities.

: Put your feet up and relax! This custom-made, whimsical furniture piece honors the beloved shape of SPAM Musubi and is a fun centerpiece that will surely be a conversation starter at your next Musubi making party. Limited quantities. SPAM ® Musubi Crew Neck ($50) : Add to your cozy clothes collection with this SPAM ® Musubi Crew Neck! This super soft crew neck, colored an intentional SPAM ® pink, will keep you warm, comfy and stylish at home or out and about. Size up for an oversized fit.

: Add to your cozy clothes collection with this SPAM Musubi Crew Neck! This super soft crew neck, colored an intentional SPAM pink, will keep you warm, comfy and stylish at home or out and about. Size up for an oversized fit. SPAM ® Musubi Lounge Pants ($40) : Relax in style with these cozy lounge pants, adorned with a playful SPAM ® Musubi design and shaded to the color of rice. From lounging around or making bodega runs for more SPAM ® cans, these lounge pants will keep you warm and comfortable. Size up for oversized fit.

: Relax in style with these cozy lounge pants, adorned with a playful SPAM Musubi design and shaded to the color of rice. From lounging around or making bodega runs for more SPAM cans, these lounge pants will keep you warm and comfortable. Size up for oversized fit. SPAM ® Musubi Nori Blanket ($60) : Wrap yourself in comfort with the SPAM ® Musubi Nori Blanket featuring an embroidered SPAM ® logo. Want to make yourself into a Musubi? Wrap yourself in the blanket while sporting the SPAM ® Musubi Crew Neck and Lounge Pants. The colors make sense now, right? As the saying goes, you are what you eat!

: Wrap yourself in comfort with the SPAM Musubi Nori Blanket featuring an embroidered SPAM logo. Want to make yourself into a Musubi? Wrap yourself in the blanket while sporting the SPAM Musubi Crew Neck and Lounge Pants. The colors make sense now, right? As the saying goes, you are what you eat! SPAM ® Musubi T-Shirt ($25) : Show off your love for SPAM ® Musubi with this stylish terracotta t-shirt featuring a front pocket SPAM ® Musubi, perfect for carrying an edible Musubi if you'd like. Size up for an oversized fit.

: Show off your love for SPAM Musubi with this stylish terracotta t-shirt featuring a front pocket SPAM Musubi, perfect for carrying an edible Musubi if you'd like. Size up for an oversized fit. SPAM ® Musubi Dad Hat ($28) : Top off any look with this SPAM ® Musubi Dad Hat! Featuring a fun Musubi in the front and the SPAM ® brand can in the back, this hat adds a laid-back, stylish touch to any look while keeping you cool and shaded.

: Top off any look with this SPAM Musubi Dad Hat! Featuring a fun Musubi in the front and the SPAM brand can in the back, this hat adds a laid-back, stylish touch to any look while keeping you cool and shaded. SPAM ® Musubi Scrunchie ($10) : "Wrap" up your hair with this unique scrunchie! In the kitchen or out for a run, this scrunchie will keep your hair back in style.

: "Wrap" up your hair with this unique scrunchie! In the kitchen or out for a run, this scrunchie will keep your hair back in style. SPAM ® Musubi Earrings ($15) : When it comes to mentioning SPAM ® Musubi, we're all ears! These unique earrings are sure to spark conversations wherever you go.

: When it comes to mentioning SPAM Musubi, we're all ears! These unique earrings are sure to spark conversations wherever you go. SPAM ® Musubi Duffle Bag ($85) : Pack all your SPAM ® brand essentials using this stylish duffle bag! Spacious and durable, this Musubi duffle bag is a conversation starter no matter where you are!

: Pack all your SPAM brand essentials using this stylish duffle bag! Spacious and durable, this Musubi duffle bag is a conversation starter no matter where you are! SPAM ® Musubi Tumbler - Owala ® 40 oz. Style ($50) : Stay hydrated in style with this Musubi-themed tumbler by Owala ® , which can hold up to 40 ounces of your favorite beverage!

: Stay hydrated in style with this Musubi-themed tumbler by Owala , which can hold up to 40 ounces of your favorite beverage! SPAM ® Musubi Travel Mug - For Hot or Cold Beverages ($25) : Keep your beverages at the perfect temperature with this Musubi-loving tumbler. This tumbler features a colorful design, making it a great way to show off your love for SPAM ® Musubi in the office or while running errands.

: Keep your beverages at the perfect temperature with this Musubi-loving tumbler. This tumbler features a colorful design, making it a great way to show off your love for SPAM Musubi in the office or while running errands. SPAM ® Musubi Beach Towel ($40) : From the beach to the pool, this vibrant beach towel features a colorful pattern. Soft and absorbent, it's perfect for soaking up the sun in style.

: From the beach to the pool, this vibrant beach towel features a colorful pattern. Soft and absorbent, it's perfect for soaking up the sun in style. SPAM ® Musubi Kitchen Towel ($15) : Add a touch of the SPAM ® brand charm to your kitchen with this practical kitchen towel! Whether you're creating your own SPAM ® Musubi or other SPAM ® dishes, this kitchen towel will help wipe up any spills.

: Add a touch of the SPAM brand charm to your kitchen with this practical kitchen towel! Whether you're creating your own SPAM Musubi or other SPAM dishes, this kitchen towel will help wipe up any spills. SPAM ® Musubi Mold ($10) : Create your own SPAM ® Musubi at home with this official SPAM ® Musubi Mold! This easy-to-use mold helps you create perfectly shaped SPAM ® Musubi every time, bringing the beloved Hawaiian snack straight to your kitchen.

: Create your own SPAM Musubi at home with this official SPAM Musubi Mold! This easy-to-use mold helps you create perfectly shaped SPAM Musubi every time, bringing the beloved Hawaiian snack straight to your kitchen. SPAM ® Musubi Temporary Tattoos ($0.50) : Add some Musubi magic to your look with these temporary tattoos! These easy-to-apply temporary tattoos bring a playful SPAM ® Musubi flair to festivals, parties or your everyday style.

: Add some Musubi magic to your look with these temporary tattoos! These easy-to-apply temporary tattoos bring a playful SPAM Musubi flair to festivals, parties or your everyday style. SPAM® Musubi Sticker Pack ($5) : Decorate your world with the SPAM® Musubi Sticker Pack! Featuring a variety of quirky and colorful SPAM® Musubi designs, these stickers add a splash of fun to notebooks, laptops, or even your SPAM® Musubi mold!

This limited-edition collection is only available while supplies last 100% of proceeds will go to Aloha United Way.



To purchase the collection and learn more, visit https://spam.com/spam-musubi-day.

