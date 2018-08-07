The Makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand Celebrate National Guacamole Day on Sept. 16 with Free Guac and Collaboration with Celebrity Food Guru Antoni Porowski

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that guac is typically extra, but not on National Guacamole Day, thanks to the makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand – America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole! As the nation celebrates National Guacamole Day this Sunday, September 16, the brand will make avocado lovers' dreams come true by offering free* guacamole to fans nationwide, while supplies last.

"We're spreading real guac goodness and showing appreciation for our fans by giving them free guacamole on this national holiday," states Diana Pusiri, senior brand manager of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand. "With the continued growth for consumption and people's passion for guacamole, we thought there is no better day than National Guacamole Day to share our delicious guac made with real, simple ingredients like hand-scooped Hass avocados—and no added preservatives."

In honor of National Guacamole Day, the company joins with Antoni Porowski, the home chef known for whipping up simple yet mouthwatering dishes on Netflix's Queer Eye, as well as his love—rather, obsession—with avocados.

"Many people now know of my love for guac, and being a foodie, I'm known to make my own guacamole from scratch. However, no one loves the hassle that comes with it… like waiting for avocados to ripen, or prepping and mashing all the ingredients," comments Porowski.

The self-taught home cook is skilled at taking basic ingredients that many people already have in their kitchens and turning them into something delicious.

If you're in a pinch or have guests drop by at the last-minute, Porowski says it's easy to make a quick, crowd-pleasing creation by using WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products, great-tasting and convenient kitchen staples. He adds, "Because it's packed when the avocados are perfectly ripe, it's always ready to go. And, while it's delicious alone, you can easily dress it up with some unexpected ingredients to really wow people."

Here are a few of Porowski's favorite guacamole hacks:

Make an hors d'oeuvre or appetizer with a layer of WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Classic, cubed raw tuna or salmon (smoked salmon works well, too), sesame oil and seeds, and finally crumbled crispy wontons or tortilla crisps

For a flavor-bomb, add sweetness and protein to WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Spicy with cubed mango or pineapple and fresh cilantro and a handful of rinsed black canned beans

WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Homestyle is awesome for weeknight meal prep. Just toss it with leftover chicken breast or pulled rotisserie chicken, cubed, with jicama, fresh cilantro and lime juice. It's great in a wrap or over rice, quinoa, or even baby kale

To learn more about WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products and get your free guacamole, visit www.eatwholly.com anytime on Sunday, September 16, enter your details, and get a coupon for a free guac of your choice, courtesy of the makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand.

*Maximum Value $5.99

The WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand is a brand of MegaMex Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of pre-prepared Mexican food across the country. A global leader in food safety, quality and innovation, the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand uses High Pressure Processing (HPP) to create WHOLLY® products. In addition, each product is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and is gluten free and kosher certified. All WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products are available nationwide in the produce or deli section of grocery stores. For more information, visit www.eatwholly.com.

