The Makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand Launch New Snack Cups

Stemming from a desire to bring all of the goodness and flavor of WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products to a more portable package, these perfectly portioned Snack Cups are available in two flavor-packed varieties—Classic (Mild) and Spicy (Hot)—and conveniently paired with just the right amount of crunchy tortilla rounds. Hitting retailers nationwide for the first time this month, this great tasting, gluten-free snack gives the whole family a new way to enjoy the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand they know and love.

"With the new WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Snack Cups, we're answering a growing demand for wholesome and convenient, yet satisfying snacks," said Diana Pusiri, senior brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "The new single-serve, portable Snack Cups adds variety to our delicious line of guacamole dips made only with simple and real ingredients. Like all our foods, there is no need for mashing or prep—just open the cup and let the snacking begin!"

Featuring only high-quality ingredients with no preservatives or artificial flavors added, the new 2.8-ounce WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Snack Cups (SRP $1.99 – $2.79) are available at Walmart stores in the produce section and select convenience stores nationwide.

For more information or to learn more about WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products, visit www.eatwholly.com.

About the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand

The WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand is a brand of MegaMex Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of pre-prepared Mexican food across the country. A global leader in food safety, quality and innovation, the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand uses High Pressure Processing (HPP) to create WHOLLY® products. In addition, each product is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and is gluten free and kosher certified. All WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products are available nationwide in the produce or deli section of grocery stores. For more information, visit www.eatwholly.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-the-wholly-guacamole-brand-launch-new-snack-cups-300656095.html

SOURCE WHOLLY GUACAMOLE

Related Links

https://www.eatwholly.com

