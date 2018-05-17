The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between PepsiCo and Feed the Children to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

"The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) is proud to team up and partner for this important event in the Camden area," said Malcolm Jenkins, a New Jersey native, Founder and Chairman of TMJF and Safety for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. "Our work with Feed the Children since 2014, through our 'Get Ready Fest'™, aligns with our mission to achieve positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in under-served communities, by providing resources, innovative opportunities and experiences that will help them succeed in life and become contributing members of the community," he added.

"We're proud to bring PepsiCo's partnership with Feed the Children to Camden," said Chanel Thomas, sr. account manager, customer management, Mid-Atlantic Region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "We are excited to help our friends and neighbors in the Camden community. Frito-Lay and PepsiCo are committed to giving back to our communities where we live and work, and this is a small way we can help make a difference."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Books from Disney Publishing Worldwide

Frito-Lay snacks

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Standard Oats

Chewy Granola Bars

Variety of Campbell Soup products

In addition to providing enough food and daily essentials, the Get Ready Fest TM event offers an array of health-related services and information through the support of various community resource partners. These services include health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, etc., education and social service information relating to GED, job training, and senior and veteran support services. Additionally, the event includes a children's resource area that provides services, children's books, school supplies, haircuts, face painting, and snacks.

Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Jenkins, Safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, and members of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation will be on site participating in the event. Volunteers from The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo and Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during today's event.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 91.7 million pounds of food and essentials in the U.S. and around the world valued at $373 million. Through our partnerships and programs, Feed the Children's outreach benefited approximately 6.4 million children and families globally. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

About The Malcom Jenkins Foundation

Founded in 2010, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to achieve positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in under-served communities; by providing resources, innovative opportunities and experiences that will help them succeed in life and become contributing members of the community. The Foundation is committed to youth development initiatives and programs, which emphasize character development, leadership, education, life skills health and recreation. For more information visit: www.themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-malcolm-jenkins-foundation-pepsico-and-feed-the-children-unite-to-defeat-hunger-at-get-ready-fest-helping-feed-camden-nj-300649395.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

