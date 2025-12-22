The Mamba Brand LLC: Trump's Marijuana Order Restores Control -- Criminals Thrive Only When Washington Fails

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamba Brand LLC strongly supports President Donald J. Trump's executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, calling it a decisive move to restore order, clarity, and enforcement strength after years of federal failure and regulatory chaos.

"For too long, Washington left law enforcement stuck enforcing outdated rules while criminals exploited the confusion," said Dino Awadisian, Founder & CEO of The Mamba Brand LLC. "President Trump fixed that. Clear rules mean stronger enforcement. Chaos only helps cartels."

Mamba emphasized that the executive order is not legalization and not a retreat on law and order. Instead, it gives federal agencies the clarity they need to focus on real threats — drug cartels, smugglers, counterfeiters, and foreign criminal networks flooding American communities with unregulated products.

"When government abdicates control, criminals step in," Awadisian said. "That's what we've seen at the border, in the drug trade, and in the hemp market. President Trump understands that enforcement starts with clarity."

Mamba warned that without strong compliance standards, age restrictions, testing requirements, and supply-chain oversight, bad actors will continue to exploit loopholes and push illicit products into the U.S. market.

"This is about protecting kids, protecting communities, and protecting American businesses that follow the law," Awadisian said. "Strong borders, strong rules, strong enforcement — that's how you win."

Mamba operates under a zero-tolerance compliance model, including third-party lab testing, strict age verification, transparent labeling, and full product traceability. The company supports policies that put law enforcement back in control and shut criminals out of the marketplace.

"President Trump didn't weaken enforcement — he strengthened it," Awadisian added. "Now Congress and the agencies need to finish the job."

About The Mamba Brand LLC

The Mamba Brand LLC is a U.S.-based consumer products company committed to lawful commerce, strict compliance, and enforcement-first policy. Mamba supports clear rules, secure borders, and strong law enforcement to protect American consumers and communities.

