The Managed Services Market in Support of 5G Network Slicing is Set to Reach $72.6M by 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise and Industrial Automation by Cloud Robotics, 5G Network Slicing, and Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Often used synonymously, MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies. Prior to 5G and MEC, teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable tele-robotics anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

This research assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2019 to 2024. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud. The research also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for cloud robotics. It evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. It covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.

This research also evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G network slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. It includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024.

This research also analyzes the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. This edge computing market analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

Select Research Findings:

The managed services market in support of 5G network slicing will reach $72.6M by 2024

by 2024 The industrial segment will lead the market for robotics-as-a-service and tele-robotics through 2024

Hybrid cloud robotics deployment will reach $9.7B by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR

by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR Key network slicing areas include Life Cycle Management, Configuration Management, and Performance Management

Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

Driven by smart factories, the multi access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $194.4M by 2024

Target Audience:

Cloud companies

Robotics companies

Investment organizations

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Consumer application companies

Enterprise across all industry verticals

Companies Mentioned



ABB Group

Adept Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advantech

Affirmed Networks

Akamai Technologies

Allot Communications

Automation IG

Brocade Communications Systems

Calvary Robotics

Cavium Networks

Ceragon Networks

Cisco Systems

Cloudify

CloudMinds

Cradlepoint

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

EdgeConneX

Edgeworx

Ekso Bionics

Ericsson

Erle Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Fujitsu Technology Solutions

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HotBlack Robotics Srl

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Integrated Device Technology

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc.

iRobot Corp.

Juniper Networks

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin

Matrix Industrial Automation

Mazor Robotics

Microsoft Corporation

MobiledgeX

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Ortelio Ltd

Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

PeerApp Ltd.

Pixeom

Pluribus Networks

Pv-Kraftwerker

Quortus

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

ReconRobotics Inc.

Redhat, Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Saguna Networks

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seegrid

Segway Inc. and Ninebot

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

Sony Corporation

Spacex

SpiderCloud Wireless

Tech-Con Automation Inc.

Tend.ai

Universal Robots

Vapor IO

Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)

Wolf Robotics LLC

Xilinx, Inc.

Yaana Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6v4pm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

