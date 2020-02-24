The Manufacture, Wholesale & Retail of Liquor in South Africa, 2020 - State of the Industry, Local & International Corporate Actions, Regulations, Product Innovation, Distribution & Marketing Trends
The "The Liquor Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the South African liquor industry, including manufacture, wholesale and retail. It includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, local and international corporate actions, regulations, product innovation and distribution and marketing trends.
There are profiles of 50 companies including the major global and local alcohol beverages companies such as South African Breweries, DGB, Diageo and Heineken, wine farms such as Simonsig, Lanzerac, Vergelegen and Backsberg and major liquor retailers such as Spar.
Liquor Industry
South Africa's liquor industry is considered mature and dominated by large global companies. The top liquor players, those which produce and distribute beer wine and spirits, all have strong brands, which gives them pricing power, which is enhanced through premiumisation. The top five companies, AB InBev, Distell, Heineken, Diageo and Namibian Breweries, collectively have a significant percentage of the local legal retail liquor market.
Industry Trends
Premiumisation through marketing or the creation of new premium variants is resulting in sales and profitability increasing faster than volume. New products, including craft products, zero alcohol, zero-calorie and zero carbohydrate sparkling water beverages infused with cannabis derivatives are increasing. But the more than 215 craft breweries accounted for less than 1% of the local beer market. The beer segment continues to dominate the market compared to wine and spirits. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition estimates that only 20% of informal liquor traders have applied for a licence.
Wine Trends
The wine industry has a much lower level of concentration than other liquor segments. South Africa is seen as a 'new world' wine producer along with countries such as Australia, Chile and Argentina. Over the ten years from 2008 to 2018, the number of wine producers declined by 33.6% and wine cellars declined by 7.7%, as drought and declining yields in the Western Cape increasingly render local growers and wine producers in the region unsustainable. Export sales volumes have declined but not export revenue, indicating positive international demand and acceptance of local wine.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Intervention
5.3. Health Issues
5.4. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade
5.5. Rising Operating Costs
5.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental
6. Competition
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
Companies Mentioned
- Acheron Wines And Spirits (Pty) Ltd
- Backsberg Estate Cellars CC
- Beadica 276 Cc
- Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Boland Wingerde Internasionaal (Pty) Ltd
- DE Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd
- DE Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd
- DGB (Pty) Ltd
- Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd
- Edward Snell And Company (Pty) Ltd
- Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Graham Beck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Heineken South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Liquor City-The Liquor Boys Cc
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Meridian Wine Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd
- NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd
- Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd
- Ocean Traders International Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Oranjerivier Wynkelders Co-Operative Limited
- P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd
- Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd
- Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
- Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Robertson Kooperatiewe Wynmakery Beperk Primary Co-Operative
- Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd
- South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)
- South African Distilleries And Wines (S A) Ltd
- Spar Group Ltd (The)
- Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd
- Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Wines Of The World Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
- Zandwijk Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd
