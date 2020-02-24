The Manufacture, Wholesale & Retail of Liquor in South Africa, 2020 - State of the Industry, Local & International Corporate Actions, Regulations, Product Innovation, Distribution & Marketing Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Liquor Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African liquor industry, including manufacture, wholesale and retail. It includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, local and international corporate actions, regulations, product innovation and distribution and marketing trends.

There are profiles of 50 companies including the major global and local alcohol beverages companies such as South African Breweries, DGB, Diageo and Heineken, wine farms such as Simonsig, Lanzerac, Vergelegen and Backsberg and major liquor retailers such as Spar.

Liquor Industry

South Africa's liquor industry is considered mature and dominated by large global companies. The top liquor players, those which produce and distribute beer wine and spirits, all have strong brands, which gives them pricing power, which is enhanced through premiumisation. The top five companies, AB InBev, Distell, Heineken, Diageo and Namibian Breweries, collectively have a significant percentage of the local legal retail liquor market.



Industry Trends

Premiumisation through marketing or the creation of new premium variants is resulting in sales and profitability increasing faster than volume. New products, including craft products, zero alcohol, zero-calorie and zero carbohydrate sparkling water beverages infused with cannabis derivatives are increasing. But the more than 215 craft breweries accounted for less than 1% of the local beer market. The beer segment continues to dominate the market compared to wine and spirits. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition estimates that only 20% of informal liquor traders have applied for a licence.



Wine Trends

The wine industry has a much lower level of concentration than other liquor segments. South Africa is seen as a 'new world' wine producer along with countries such as Australia, Chile and Argentina. Over the ten years from 2008 to 2018, the number of wine producers declined by 33.6% and wine cellars declined by 7.7%, as drought and declining yields in the Western Cape increasingly render local growers and wine producers in the region unsustainable. Export sales volumes have declined but not export revenue, indicating positive international demand and acceptance of local wine.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Intervention

5.3. Health Issues

5.4. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade

5.5. Rising Operating Costs

5.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental



6. Competition



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



Companies Mentioned



Acheron Wines And Spirits (Pty) Ltd

Backsberg Estate Cellars CC

Beadica 276 Cc

Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Boland Wingerde Internasionaal (Pty) Ltd

DE Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd DE Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd

DGB (Pty) Ltd

Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd

Edward Snell And Company (Pty) Ltd

Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Graham Beck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Heineken South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd

Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd

Liquor City-The Liquor Boys Cc

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Meridian Wine Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd

NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd

Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd

Ocean Traders International Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oranjerivier Wynkelders Co-Operative Limited

P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd

Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd

Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Robertson Kooperatiewe Wynmakery Beperk Primary Co-Operative

Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd

South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

South African Distilleries And Wines (S A) Ltd

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd

Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd

Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd

Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd

Wines Of The World Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

Zandwijk Wines (Pty) Ltd

Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik08gc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

