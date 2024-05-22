The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm Announces Attorney Stefanie Murphy as Lead Editor of Rhode Island's 2024 Comprehensive DUI Legal Guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm proudly announces that partner and criminal defense attorney Stefanie Murphy was chosen as the lead editor of "A Practical Guide to Trying DUI Cases in Rhode Island," a comprehensive legal resource released to benefit those that practice criminal defense across the state.

The book, published earlier this year by MCLE New England, provides in-depth analysis and practical guidance to legal professionals, equipping them with essential tools for handling DUI litigation in Rhode Island. Stefanie Murphy's selection as lead editor reflects her deep experience, respected standing in the legal community, and dedication to her craft of criminal defense.

"Stefanie Murphy's exceptional leadership as lead editor has given the legal community a comprehensive resource that will benefit those that practice criminal defense throughout Rhode Island by assisting defense counsel navigating DUI cases and DUI trials in Rhode Island," said Matthew Marin partner at the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm. "Her dedication to this project demonstrates her commitment to excellence and her passion for serving the legal community."

Murphy collaborated with Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Associate Attorney Angelica Bovis and 10 other contributing authors to create the guide, which includes insights on:

Statutory authority for DUI stops, arrests, and testing.

Potential collateral consequences for misinformed clients.

Self-incrimination and due process issues linked to second offense refusals.

Prosecutorial access to a suspect's blood and blood content records.

Physiological aspects of alcohol consumption in the human body.

Proper operation, maintenance, and calibration of test devices.

Common issues arising during investigations and trial preparation.

A range of pretrial motions in Rhode Island DUI cases.

The book also features sample jury instructions, a checklist of motions, current case law, and sample pleadings, providing attorneys with a robust toolkit to support their cases.

Stefanie Murphy's role as lead editor and contributing author showcases the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm's dedication to advancing legal practice and supporting the state's legal professionals. The book is available for purchase online and through various retailers.

