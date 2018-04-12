The Market and Potential for CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing 2017-2023

In 2018, more than 30 players participate in this market, from large multinational corporations to small, niche life sciences companies. Key players include Agilent, MilliporeSigma, GE Healthcare Dharmcon, GeneScript, Horizon Discovery Group, OriGene, ThermoFisher Scientific, Transposagen, and ToolGen. These companies develop and commercialize various products and services for each of the major gene editing technologies.

The nature of CRISPR's complex technology requires partnerships between the developers of the technology and the healthcare concerns with distribution strength and a broader product base. These developments are outlined in the report.

Currently, one of the more significant factors in commercializing CRISPR-Cas9 as a viable therapeutic tool is the current legal battles surrounding the technology. The issue started when both the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) and the Broad Institute of MIT (the Broad) both filed patents related to this technology. While there's been some resolution, the report provides an analysis of developments.

Report Scope



Market Size and Forecast for CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing, 2017-2023

The Market for CRISPR/Cas9 by Region (N. Amer. EU, ROW), 2017-2023 Analysis of Growth Trend by Region

Market by Application (Cancer Research, Non-Cancer Disease Research, Cancer Diagnostics, Infection Diagnostics, Plant, Food, Biofuel, Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Other)

Growth Trend, U.S.

Growth Trend, Outside U.S.

Market by End User (Hospitals, University, Medical Research Institute, Government), 2017

Market by End User (Hospitals, University, Medical Research Institute, Government), 2023

Recent Technology and Market Developments and Medical Studies

Partnerships Involving CRISPR Gene Editing

Recent CRISPR Market Developments

The most important funding source that fuels a market for research instrumentation is funding from the National Institutes of Health. The following table details grants for CRISPR-based projects, which in 2015 represented 267 million and in 2017 expanded to over 1 billion. Outside the U.S., there is additional research dollars.

CRISPR-Cas9-based technologies have strongly increased genome engineering efficiencies in bacteria. This has enabled more rapid metabolic engineering of both the model host Escherichia coli and non-model organisms like Clostridia, Bacilli, Streptomycetes and cyanobacteria, opening new possibilities to use these organisms as improved cell factories. The discovery of novel Cas9-like systems from diverse microbial environments will extend the repertoire of applications and broaden the range of organisms in which it can be used to create novel production hosts.

In December 2017 , Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the companies will co-develop and co-commercialize CTX001, an investigational gene editing treatment, as part of the companies' previously announced collaboration aimed at the discovery and development of new gene editing treatments that use the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. CTX001 represents the first gene-based treatment that Vertex exclusively licensed from CRISPR Therapeutics as part of the collaboration.

, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the companies will co-develop and co-commercialize CTX001, an investigational gene editing treatment, as part of the companies' previously announced collaboration aimed at the discovery and development of new gene editing treatments that use the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. CTX001 represents the first gene-based treatment that Vertex exclusively licensed from CRISPR Therapeutics as part of the collaboration. GE Healthcare Dharmacon offers an arrayed synthetic form of CRISPR/Cas9 that allows many different assays (e.g., enzymatic, endpoint, secreted factors) to be performed without resorting to antibiotic selection, long time points, or cell splitting. The system designs at least four different guide RNAs per gene, according to the company, so that if the same effect is seen using all four of the guide RNAs for the same gene, then the results are more likely to be biologically relevant.

January 2017 , the FDA proposed draft guidance suggesting modifications intentionally introduced into animal genomes should be regulated in a manner comparable to new drugs, meaning developers would have to show efficacy, animal and human safety, and safety for the environment.

, the FDA proposed draft guidance suggesting modifications intentionally introduced into animal genomes should be regulated in a manner comparable to new drugs, meaning developers would have to show efficacy, animal and human safety, and safety for the environment. In late April 2017 , researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard , other institutes and departments at MIT ( Massachusetts Institute of Technology ) and Harvard , Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health published an article in Science entitled Nucleic acid detection with CRISPR-Cas13a/C2c2. In this article, they describe a CRISPR-based diagnostic (CRISPR-Dx) which they called Specific High-Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter UnLOCKing (SHERLOCK). This platform combines the Cas13a enzyme (which targets RNA) with isothermal amplification. They authors used this platform to detect the Zika and Dengue virus, pathogenic bacteria, cell-free tumor DNA, and other genetic targets. The lead author for this paper is Feng Zhang , Ph.D. (Broad Institute), one of the pioneers in CRISPR research

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Overview

gRNA

Enzyme

NIH Grants for CRISPR Projects

CRISPR/Cas9 NIH Projects by End User

Industry Risk Analysis - Patent Landscape

Impact of the Initial Ruling

How Things Stand Now in the US

How Things Stand in Europe

Conclusions

Other Recent CRISPR/Cas9 Developments

The Market for CRISPR Equipment and Supplies

Market by Geography

Trends in Gene Editing

Significant Partnerships in Gene Editing

2. CRISPR Products and Trends

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages of CRISPR

Recent Applications and Developments

Malaria Control

Gene-Edited Sheep for Regenerative Medicine

Improved Vaccine Creation

Obesity Control

Epstein-Barr Virus

Protein Coding

Improving Chinese Herbs

Identifying Drug Resistance Mutations

Immune Therapies for Cancer

Enabling Bacterial Cell Factories

Muscular Dystrophy

"Piggy Bac" Process for Stem Cells

Clarity on Salmonella Ser. Kentucky

Better Human Disease Models

Editing of Bread Wheat

Cancer Cell Phagocytosis

Refining Gene Editing

Companies in CRISPR Gene Editing

Commercial Applications of Gene Editing Technologies

Using CRISPR for Diagnostics

Using CRISPR for Human Therapeutics

Selected CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Products

CRISPR Companies

3. Gene Editing Market Analysis

Market Analysis Commentary

The Market for CRISPR Equipment and Supplies

Market by Geography

Growth Trend

Growth Trend in North America and Europe

and Growth Trend in the Rest of the World

Market by Application

Market by End User

4. Gene Editing Partnerships

