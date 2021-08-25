The Marketing & Business Development division of EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB) announced today finalization of an affiliation with RangeMe

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Marketing & Business Development division of EQ Labs, Inc. (OTC: EQLB) announced today finalization of an affiliation with RangeMe, the leading product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers connect and grow business relationships.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase Last Shot, get discovered and connect and do business as we develop and deliver our customizable digital marketing materials that will allow us to highlight Last Shot products, promote the brand and all of our company details will be in a single place," says Mo Owens, EQLB Founder and CEO.

Owens goes on to say, "This exciting new relationship gives Last Shot "Pre Vendor" status and will give us access to over 10,000 retail buyers from across the spectrum of retail establishments globally,"

Range me will provide EQLB and Last Shot the tools, insights, and services to grow and produce sustainable and profitable results. RangeMe is trusted by hundreds of retailers worldwide.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

For more information and updates of this development contact:

Cell: (702) 806-5943

[email protected]

www.lastshotofficial.com

SOURCE EQ Labs, Inc.