The Mars Agency Expands Partnership With AdAdapted To Provide Brands With Enhanced Data and Reporting Capabilities

AdAdapted is now integrating its first-party, pre-shop intent data into The Mars Agency's commerce marketing technology platform Marilyn®, helping brands drive stronger results for their campaigns

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAdapted , an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, and The Mars Agency , a global commerce marketing agency, today announced an expansion to their strategic partnership to supply brands with enhanced data insights and reporting capabilities.

The latest development includes the integration of AdAdapted's unique first-party, pre-shop intent data into The Mars Agency's Marilyn® Commerce Marketing technology platform, a predictive commerce intelligence platform. Named after Marilyn Barnett, the legendary founder of The Mars Agency, Marilyn® is an industry-leading martech platform that organizes multiple data sources into a single view. It provides consistent measurement across different media investments and gives deeper insight into what's working at the brand, retailer, program and tactical level.

The combination of AdAdapted data with Marilyn further enhances transparency for brands looking to understand the performance of shoppable ads and content. The Mars Agency and AdAdapted first collaborated in 2018 leveraging AdAdapted's first-party data and patented one-click, shoppable ads. This expansion grows the partnership significantly, providing brands the insights they need alongside their other commerce marketing efforts.

"The integration of AdAdapted's data into The Mars Agency's Marilyn® Platform is a testament to the strong partnership between our two companies," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. "Our first-party data provides insight into which CPG products consumers are engaging with in real-time through our exclusive network of pre-shop planning apps (recipe, meal planning, health & diet, grocery list, and coupon). Brands can now use our pre-shop intent data combined with Marilyn's proprietary insights to revolutionize their digital marketing strategies to maximize the consumer and sales impact."

"The Mars Agency has found tremendous value in our partnership with AdAdapted, helping us target and drive measurable sales lifts for our clients for years," said Julia Miller, group vice president of commerce media, The Mars Agency. "The new integration of the company's data and reporting capabilities into Marilyn® is an enhancement that saves clients time and resources. With consolidated data and real-time reporting, our clients can make informed decisions and optimize their campaigns to achieve exceptional results."

According to The Mars Agency, brands that have measured their activities by leveraging the Commerce Mix Modeling available through Marilyn® have realized an average 21% increase in performance for their commerce marketing programs. AdAdapted brings to the platform a proven track record, running numerous successful campaigns with The Mars Agency to-date. Through its one-click Add-It and eCart offerings, AdAdapted has helped clients across various industries drive sales and increase brand visibility.

The expanded partnership between AdAdapted and The Mars Agency is the next step in their shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional results for their clients. By leveraging AdAdapted's unique data and technology, The Mars Agency clients can now benefit from enhanced targeting capabilities and actionable insights to drive even greater success.

To learn more about AdAdapted and how it helps CPG brands, agencies and retailers reach shoppers in-store and online, visit adadapted.com .

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company's offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About The Mars Agency

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global commerce marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make clients' business better today than it was yesterday. Mars' industry-leading MarTech platform, Marilyn®, helps marketers understand the total business impact of their commerce marketing, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai .

SOURCE AdAdapted