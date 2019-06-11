The Mars Agency introduces Marilyn(SM), the first end-to-end, AI-enabled predictive commerce intelligence platform for marketing to shoppers

DETROIT, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars Agency , a fully integrated, global industry leader in marketing to shoppers, today announced the launch of MarilynSM, a predictive commerce intelligence platform comprised of nine interconnected technologies that work together to improve marketing efficiency and provide greater confidence to marketers at every critical decision point across the marketing cycle. From understanding the growth potential of a given audience or market, to unearthing insights and purchase barriers, to determining the right message and delivering it at the right time and in the right context, MarilynSM securely provides the intelligence marketers need to make better decisions, deliver greater experiences and realize stronger results.

Named after Marilyn Barnett, the legendary founder of The Mars Agency, MarilynSM is powered by IBM Watson and the data of thousands of historical marketing programs. MarilynSM is the visionary evolution of marketing technology with AI-powered business intelligence capabilities.

"For decades, the marketing agency model has relied on the intelligence, talent and intuition of a team to create what was believed to be true. Now, with MarilynSM, we can use AI and predictive intelligence to make decisions on what we know to be true," said Ken Barnett, Global CEO of The Mars Agency.

"MarilynSM is changing the way our industry operates, allowing our talented team to spend less with non-working budgets to deliver programs with proven, predictable and scalable results based on hard data with speed and agility," said Rob Rivenburgh, North America CEO of The Mars Agency.

MarilynSM Smart Bridge, one of the nine standout technologies and the heart of the Predictive Commerce Intelligence platform, is an industry first, end-to-end technology that takes complex and fragmented planning, tracking and reporting spreadsheets and enables them to work together efficiently in a single, customizable dashboard. Built from the ground up, MarilynSM Smart Bridge gives marketers an instant line of sight into what's happening across all of their shopper marketing programs, including budgets, brand investments, program estimates and actuals, and tactical details and results. Smart Bridge, and the entire MarilynSM platform, is protected and certified by industry-leading data security SOC 2 Type II certification.

