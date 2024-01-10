The Mars Agency Launches Self-Serve Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Marilyn Commerce Media Benchmark Database

An All-New Suite of Self-Serve Solutions Helps to Enhance Brands' Commerce Media Measurement and Planning Capabilities, While Catapulting The Mars Agency's Retail Media Growth

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mars Agency announced the launch of its self-service Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Marilyn Commerce Media Benchmark Database products. These advanced tools are for the first time directly available for brands who want to put the power of Marilyn into their own teams' hands to evaluate retail media effectiveness.

Tapping into these specialist-level insights, The Mars Agency is unveiling two new self-serve retail media solutions:

  1. Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard: Ingests, normalizes and visualizes all global campaign results in one place, making it easy to analyze and compare Commerce Marketing performance across all vendors. This added layer of transparency enables brands to see results more quickly – helping them make smarter, more real-time decisions.
  2. Marilyn Commerce Media Benchmark Database: Extends to brands the ability to benefit from data across thousands of past campaigns and to derive benchmarks at the retailer-, category- and brand-levels, helping clients visualize the impact of their Commerce Marketing investments.

These products work hand-in-hand with Marilyn, the agency's Commerce Marketing technology platform, to provide brands with visibility into their Total Business Impact. It turns out, the added level of visibility pays off.  After evaluating 20,000 campaigns, The Mars Agency learned that clients who utilized Marilyn insights to optimize investments were able to improve their Commerce Media performance by an average of 21% year-over-year.

With 35+ years of specialist experience, The Mars Agency has doubled down on commerce media to become a significant beneficiary of industry momentum. The company has seen monumental growth in the past 10 months alone – with nearly $1.2 billion in commerce media spend currently planned and/or executed. Commerce media has also fueled a 59% increase in year-to-date billings for The Mars Agency.

"As investments in the retail media space continue to grow, brands are scrutinizing retail measurement more than ever, spurring an evolution and proliferation of best practices," said Ethan Goodman, SVP of Media, The Mars Agency. "Bringing transparency, better measurement, and deeper insights to retail media through the brand-direct, puts our client partners in the driver's seat to guide commerce media programs that can respond to specific market opportunities that will impact their business."

"We are excited to bring our brand partners directly onto our platforms, aligning with the 100+ experts in our network who are focused exclusively on commerce media," said Goodman. "Now our brand partners can be as embedded as we are with every retailer media network and develop the in-house know-how to connect digital and physical experiences to drive conversion. In turn, we can forge valuable strategic partnerships with brands on our platform that will yield significant mutual benefits."

To learn more about the Marilyn Commerce Media Intelligence Platform, please visit www.themarsagency.com/media/.

About The Mars Agency
The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global Commerce Marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make their clients' businesses better today than they were yesterday. Mars' industry-leading MarTech platform, Marilyn®, helps marketers understand the total business impact of their Commerce Marketing, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com.

