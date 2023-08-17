The Mars Agency Recognized on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Independently Owned, Global Commerce Marketing Company Joins Inc. Magazine's Annual List for The First Time

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars Agency, an independent, global commerce marketing practice, today announced it was listed on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition marks the first time the company has made this Inc., list. In May, Inc. Magazine named The Mars Agency to its Best Places to Work list, as did Advertising Age in January.

"Being named among Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies is a tremendous honor and an acknowledgment of the impact our unique blend of retail intelligence, technology, and commerce solutions has on creating connected commerce experiences that drive shopper conversion for many of the world's leading brands," said Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO of The Mars Agency. "Our mission is to make our clients' business better today than it was yesterday, which ultimately enables us to deliver on our company's purpose of growth, growth for our clients, our communities, and our people."

The Mars Agency is known for creating connected commerce experiences through the combination of the smartest humanity – a team of 750+ Martians – and the latest technology, in the form of its Marilyn commerce marketing technology platform which is threaded through its Commerce Media, Performance Analytics and Ecommerce solutions.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About The Mars Agency

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global commerce marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make clients' business better today than it was yesterday. Mars' industry-leading MarTech platform, Marilyn®, helps marketers understand the total business impact of their commerce marketing, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai.

