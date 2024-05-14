The Master Chefs are Back: Travel That Matters Podcast Launches its New Season with Wolfgang Puck

MALIBU, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master Chef series on CurtCo Media's top travel podcast Travel That Matters is back for another season after major success. The show is for anyone who loves travel, food, and learning about the top culinary destinations from the people who know them best. Never-heard-before conversations showcase the "who's who" of the culinary world—including Wolfgang Puck, Danny Meyer, Charlie Palmer, and Nancy Silverton—and their inspiring travel stories and insider tips.

Travel That Matters Show Cover Artwork

This season, Wolfgang Puck talks about his culinary adventures—including the time he was presented with 120 pounds of camel meat—and delves into how his love for travel has shaped his innovative approach to blending local ingredients with international flavors. Charlie Palmer gives fascinating details about the new hotel brand he cofounded, Appellation, which offers immersive experiences in local culture and geography. Danny Meyer explains how childhood travel experiences shaped his restaurant empire and explores the power of family travel, the culinary scene in New York City, and innovative trends in food. Nancy Silverton takes listeners to the small Italian town that inspired so many of her culinary creations.

The spring release of this Master Chef series on Travel That Matters is perfectly timed to inspire your travels this summer and beyond.

"The world's great chefs have such a unique perspective on cultures, cuisines, and the destinations they visit," says host Bruce Wallin. "Talking travel with them is an inspiring experience because you not only learn about new places to visit and new foods to try, but you see some of your favorite destinations in a whole new light."

Travel That Matters ' Master Chef series is presented by Silversea , the world's most luxurious ocean and expedition voyages for the curious.

The free podcast releases on alternate Tuesdays, and is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music , Spotify , and Goodpods .

About CurtCo Media:

CurtCo Media —with its talented producers and creative team—provides listeners with quality podcasts, featuring authoritative hosts, nationally recognized guests, and inspiring storytellers. The company presents many nationally recognized series, covering topics such as scripted sci-fi (SOLAR), luxury (Foods That Matter, Cars That Matter, Travel That Matters, Wines That Matter), and others.

