The Mbaye Brothers, Fan Favorites from HGTV Canada's "Hoarder House Flippers," Join Frontline Entertainment Talent Management Company

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mbaye Brothers from Montreal, renowned for their captivating journey on HGTV Canada's hit show " Hoarder House Flippers ," have officially signed with Craig Dorfman's New York & Los Angeles-based talent management company, Frontline Entertainment. Mactar Mbaye, Khadim Mbaye, and Issa Mbaye, collectively known as The Mbaye Brothers, rose to fame with their unique journey to HGTV Canada.

Mactar Mbaye's journey from YouTube to HGTV Canada is a testament to his passion for real estate flipping. Sharing his enthusiasm for renovations and flipping projects on YouTube, his content quickly gained popularity. Recognizing his energy and expertise, HGTV Canada approached him with the idea for a television show focused on flipping hoarder houses. With the support of his brothers, they seized this opportunity and embarked on an exciting new adventure together!

Khadim's professional football career began with the Montreal Alouettes and ended with the BC Lions in 2020. He founded Power Circle Athletics (PCA) in 2019 to provide opportunities for young athletes aspiring to a professional career. Now an entrepreneur, Khadim is expanding his portfolio by venturing into the construction industry. As he pursues becoming a general contractor, he learns from his brothers.

Issa, the eldest brother, possesses extensive experience in financial intelligence and the profitability of real estate investments. His primary goal is to oversee risk management in the projects undertaken by his brothers, ensuring adherence to budgets and contingencies while maximizing profitability. Additionally, he provides moral support and instills confidence in his siblings throughout the process.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Frontline Entertainment and be part of a dynamic team that shares our vision and values," said The Mbaye Brothers in a joint statement. "This partnership opens up exciting opportunities for us to continue our journey in the entertainment industry and make a positive impact."

Frontline Entertainment, known for representing top talent in music, film, television, and digital content, is excited to welcome The Mbaye Brothers to their roster. The agency is well-positioned to support The Mbaye Brothers as they further expand their presence in the entertainment world.

Watch Hoarder House Flippers

Season 1 of Hoarder House Flippers is now streaming on STACKTV in Canada.

Season 2 is expected to premiere on HGTV Canada later this year.

Also streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, Foxtel & CASA.

