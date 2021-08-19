The McClellan Law Firm Attorneys Named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Civil Trial Attorneys Craig R. McClellan and Conor J. Hulburt were once again named among The Best Lawyers in America®.

This year's selection also marks a major milestone for McClellan. It's the 30th year that he has been recognized by Best Lawyers.

Peer-Endorsed Attorneys With a Record of Success

Recognition by Best Lawyers is regarded among the legal industry's top honors. That's because the Best Lawyers methodology is based entirely on peer review, meaning attorneys who earn a spot on the final list have been selected by fellow lawyers, judges, and members of the bar who know their work and what it takes to be a leader in their area of practice.

Attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America are deemed to demonstrate exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice, and have earned the respect and esteem of their peers. For Craig McClellan and Conor Hulburt, it's an honor they've earned more than once:

Craig R. McClellan has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 1993 in the categories of Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. McClellan, who has handled high-profile cases across the country, is known for litigating complex auto defect claims against some of the world's largest automakers. As Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, he's recovered millions for clients in claims involving business and IP litigation, serious injury, and defective products and has secured more than 140 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each. McClellan is a current member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , a distinguished trial lawyers' group with membership limited to the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys.



has been named to every year since 1993 in the categories of Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. McClellan, who has handled high-profile cases across the country, is known for litigating complex auto defect claims against some of the world's largest automakers. As Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, he's recovered millions for clients in claims involving business and IP litigation, serious injury, and defective products and has secured more than 140 verdicts and settlements in excess of each. McClellan is a current member of the , a distinguished trial lawyers' group with membership limited to the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys. Conor J. Hulburt earned his second selection to The Best Lawyers in America in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. At The McClellan Law Firm, he has obtained numerous seven- and eight-figure recoveries in claims involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, product defects, and insurance bad faith. Hulburt is a three-time recipient of San Diego Business Journal's "Best of the Bar" award and has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

The McClellan Law Firm has been serving clients in matters of serious personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation for more than 30 years. Based in San Diego, the firm handles cases across California and beyond. Visit www.mcclellanlaw.com for more information.

