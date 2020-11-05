The McClellan Law Firm Earns Three San Diego Tier 1 Rankings in 2021 "Best Law Firms" List

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm has cultivated a national reputation for its work litigating complex civil claims, and has secured some of the legal industry's most prestigious honors.

The firm's latest accolade: three Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in the 2021 edition of "Best Law Firms".

Recognition Among the "Best"

Published annually by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, "Best Law Firms" shines a spotlight on the nation's most respected legal practices.

To earn inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named to the current Best Lawyers list (both Craig R. McClellan and Conor J. Hulburt were named to The Best Lawyers in America earlier this year), and must receive top marks in evaluations conducted by editorial staff and fellow leading lawyers.

As part of its methodology, Best Lawyers ranks firms into three Tiers based on scores tabulated from reviews of client testimonials and professional references, and from surveys in which their peers are asked to rate a firm's expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer their own clients to the firm.

Of the more than 13,000 individual lawyers and law firms reviewed by Best Lawyers, only a small number earn inclusion in the final list. Fewer earn the publication's highest Tier 1 ranking.

This year, The McClellan Law Firm was recognized as a San Diego Metropolitan Tier 1 firm in the following practice areas:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Commercial Litigation

Passionate Advocates. Proven Results.

The McClellan Law Firm's continued recognition among the "Best Law Firms" is a testament to the respect its legal team has cultivated among lawyers, members of the judiciary, and communities across San Diego and the state of California. It also speaks volumes about the firm's passion for helping clients overcome considerable obstacles in their fight for justice.

Led by nationally renowned Trial Attorney Craig R. McClellan, The McClellan Law Firm has staked its claim as a boutique practice capable of handling complex, contested, and high-stakes civil claims.

Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, the firm has achieved notable victories in cases ranging from business torts and insurance disputes to serious personal injury, auto product liability, and wrongful death. In addition to its numerous professional accolades, the firm has secured more than 133 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each.

For more information about The McClellan Law Firm, visit www.mcclellanlaw.com.

