The McGowan Companies Appoints Lauren Pitonyak as Vice President of National Programs

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies today announced the appointment of Lauren Pitonyak as Vice President of National Programs.

Lauren brings more than 14 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a proven record of success in professional liability programs. From 2011 to 2019, she served at Aon Affinity in Hatboro, PA, where she worked on their national accountants' program. In 2019, she joined Gallagher Affinity in Boston as an Account Executive, managing high-value premium accounts across both retail and wholesale platforms.

Lauren is widely recognized as an expert in Accountants and Attorneys E&O and Cyber Liability coverage. She has participated in numerous national conferences and is well known for her deep industry knowledge and client-centered approach.

Lauren will be joining Dogan Tuncel's team and will focus on growing McGowan's National Accountants Program.

"I am pleased to welcome Lauren Pitonyak to the McGowan family," said Dogan Tuncel, National Program Director. "I have known Lauren for many years. She is an outstanding executive and insurance professional. Her leadership skills and proven success in developing and managing Accountants E&O programs will add considerable strength to our team."

Lauren commented: "I am very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies, an organization with such a strong reputation among brokers. Its extraordinary underwriting, distribution, and technological capabilities enable brokers to differentiate themselves in the marketplace and achieve higher-than-average success with both new and renewal business."

About The McGowan Companies

The McGowan Companies is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected organizations of its kind in the United States. As one of the nation's leading insurance brokers and intermediaries, McGowan is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated conglomerate comprised of more than 100 business units, including insurance brokerages, wholesale insurance brokerages, program administrators, captive management companies, reinsurance intermediaries, and financial service providers.

