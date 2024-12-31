The Meadows Expands Access to Care with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is proud to announce that effective Jan. 1, 2025, all of its inpatient treatment centers in Arizona will be in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ). This groundbreaking partnership, which includes a value-based agreement, marks a significant milestone in the effort to provide greater access to high-quality mental health care within the state and nationwide.

For over 45 years, The Meadows has been a leader in treating trauma, addiction, and mental health conditions through evidence-based, compassionate care. Becoming in-network with BCBSAZ ensures that more individuals and families can benefit from critical programs with less financial burden, removing cost barriers to healing and recovery.

"At The Meadows, we believe everyone deserves access to exceptional mental health care and substance use disorder treatment without additional challenges," said Kate Renwick-Espinosa, CEO of The Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. Access to in-network treatment closer to home also eliminates the stress of travel, decreases expenses, ensures timely care, and allows for better medical follow-up. "This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona represents our commitment to providing families with a path to lasting and sustainable recovery within their own communities."

Extending beyond Arizona, this two year agreement includes participation in the BlueCard program, a national network that allows Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) members to receive care while living or traveling outside their home service area. This expansion means BCBS patients from other states can now access treatment at The Meadows' Arizona facilities.

In addition to its Arizona inpatient centers, many other programs—including The Meadows Outpatient Centers and The Meadows Texas—are already in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This expanded relationship reaffirms The Meadows' commitment to making life-changing treatment more accessible than ever.

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, psychiatric disorders, eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit TheMeadows.com or call 800-244-4949.

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare