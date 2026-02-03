The Meadows Launches "Unbroken," a Specialized Trauma and Addiction Program for Military, Veterans, and First Responders

Protecting the Protectors Through Evidence-Based, Trauma-Focused Care

WICKENBURG, Ariz, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows, a nationally respected leader in trauma and mental health care, today announced the launch of Unbroken at The Meadows, a specialized treatment program designed exclusively for active-duty military members, veterans, first responders, public safety professionals, and their loved ones experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorders.

"Those who dedicate their lives to protecting others often carry an invisible weight," said Meadows President Jaime Vinck, MC, LPC. "Unbroken was created to meet military members and first responders where they are, with care that understands their culture, respects their service, and provides the clinical depth necessary to address trauma and addiction together."

Unbroken at The Meadows is an evidence-based program fully integrated with The Meadows' comprehensive clinical offerings and tailored to the unique demands of service-driven roles. The program is led by Bill Reynolds, PA-C, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran and experienced psychiatric and medical leader. During his Navy career, Reynolds served in a wide range of operational environments, including submarine service, combat support roles with the U.S. Marine Corps, and as medical officer for a U.S. Navy SEAL Team. He brings firsthand understanding of the challenges of military service, along with years of experience working with first responder communities, and deep expertise in post-traumatic stress, addiction medicine, and military-informed psychiatric care. Reynolds is also the founder and primary architect of several nationally recognized treatment programs for first responders, active-duty military personnel, and veterans.

"Participants arrive at different points in their journey," said Bill Reynolds, PA-C. "Some are highly functional while privately struggling. Others are at a breaking point with trauma, substance use, and emotional exhaustion affecting work, family, and personal safety. Unbroken provides a secure, mission-informed therapeutic environment that fosters trust, confidentiality, and peer connection among military members and first responders with shared experiences."

Treatment begins with a thorough assessment and individualized care plan, which can include, trauma-focused individual and group therapy, addiction treatment, cognitive-behavioral therapy, equine-assisted therapy, physical wellness programming, family work and systemic support, along with aftercare planning and alumni engagement.

The program is also supported by The Meadows Brain Center, integrating neuroscience-informed therapies such as neurofeedback, EMDR, and biofeedback to support nervous system regulation, trauma processing, and restore emotional and physiological resilience.

"Unbroken reflects our belief that symptoms are not signs of weakness, but natural responses to prolonged exposure to trauma and stress," said Vinck, MC, LPC. "By combining trauma-focused therapy, neuroscience-informed care, and peer support, we help participants reconnect with themselves, their families, and their sense of purpose."

Unbroken helps those who dedicate their lives to protecting others heal from trauma and substance use while honoring the identities shaped by service. Participants leave with stronger coping skills, improved emotional regulation, and the clarity needed to return to their families, careers, and communities with confidence.

"At The Meadows, protecting the protectors means more than treating symptoms," Reynolds added. "It means caring for the whole person, honoring their service, helping them heal, and supporting long-term recovery."

To learn more about Unbroken at The Meadows, visit TheMeadows.com

