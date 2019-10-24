The MEANT Team's Cancer Research Fundraiser: Light the Night walk

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems that no one can escape being touched by cancer in some shape or fashion. The World Health Organization estimates that new cancer cases will exceed 21.4 million annually by 2030.

Michael Mills, a longtime Centaurus Financial, Inc. client, came face to face with that statement in August 2015, when he was diagnosed with pro-lymphocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer. He was given just months to live. But, thanks to a clinical trial at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, part of Ohio State University's Comprehensive Cancer Center, Mills' cancer is in full remission.

Mr. Mills would like to help others diagnosed with leukemia on their personal road to recovery. He has set a goal of $10,000 to be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

In 2018, LLS provided funds for 19 of 21 approved blood cancer therapies. To help more people, the LLS sponsors Light The Night events throughout the country. Light The Night raises funds to support these advances and help cancer patients. Register today to join Mr. Mills' team or make a donation and help fund cancer cures.

Mills and his family, the members of Team MEANT, have already donated more than 20 percent of his $10,000 goal. If you would like to donate, you can do it online.

Donating to this cause can satisfy your yearly Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) from your Qualified Retirement Account as a non-taxable distribution.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial are not affiliated company. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

CONTACT: Jacob Spradley, 423-928-5564

SOURCE Centaurus Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://pages.lls.org/ltn/sc/ColumbSC19/GlennAssociatesTheMEANT

