The Medical Aesthetics Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical aesthetics market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2027, the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29.67 billion during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of medical aesthetics is a key factor driving market growth. The incorporation of clinical aesthetic treatments into conventional treatment regimens for those seeking an improved appearance is responsible for their growing popularity. These treatments deliver quick results, enhancing their attractiveness. Furthermore, the market expansion is driven by suppliers leading skin condition education initiatives, thereby increasing product awareness. Collaborations with notable celebrities who share their experiences with minimally invasive procedures further reduce consumer hesitation. As a result, growing awareness of skin health is driving an increase in medical aesthetic procedures. Hence, the increasing awareness of medical aesthetics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The advances in technology is one of the major trends in the market. The emergence of laser-based medical technologies such as transdermal focused ultrasound, low-level lasers, high-intensity focused ultrasound, and monopolar radiofrequency have gained popularity as fat reduction non-invasive techniques. Ongoing dental research, particularly on surface coatings for implants, has resulted in new products.

Additionally, advances in computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) have enabled manufacturers to manufacture dental implants far beyond traditional implants. The main benefit of CAD/CAM is that personalized implants are based on the patient's oral anatomy, allowing minimally invasive implant placement for faster recovery. These procedures allow for a quick recovery, a shorter hospital stay, and a reduced risk of complications. Hence, the advances in technology are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetics Market- Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the medical aesthetics market are 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., BioHorizons Inc., Candela Corp., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cutera Inc., and Venus Concept Inc.

Company Offerings

Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as thermage system, Fraxel system, clear + brilliant system, and VASERlipo system.

The company offers medical aesthetics such as thermage system, Fraxel system, clear + brilliant system, and VASERlipo system. AbbVie Inc. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as volite, volux, and tropoelastin.

The company offers medical aesthetics such as volite, volux, and tropoelastin. Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd - The company offers medical aesthetics such as Touareg-S 3.5D 8L.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Medical Aesthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., BioHorizons Inc., Candela Corp., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cutera Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

