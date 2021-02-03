The Medical Council Of Canada Selects Education Management Solutions For The Virtual Delivery Of The Medical Council Of Canada Qualifying Examination Part II

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS) announced today that the Medical Council of Canada (MCC) has partnered with EMS to deliver the Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination (MCCQE) Part II virtually later this spring.

The MCCQE Part II is an objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) that assesses competence, knowledge, skills and attitudes essential for entry into independent clinical practice. Previously offered as an in-person exam, the shift to virtual will assist candidates by enabling more frequent exam sessions, a decreased need for candidate travel and a reduced risk of cancellation.

EMS, a subsidiary of Collegis, LLC is an industry pioneer and leader in higher education and medical simulation learning management technology. The selected EMS solution, SIMULATIONiQ™, will allow the MCC to conduct high-impact standardized patient (SP) OSCE encounters in a fully secure, virtual manner.

"We are pleased to join forces with EMS to resume the administration of the MCCQE Part II, which, along with the other MCC exams, plays a key role in upholding the high-quality health care standards in Canada," said Dr. Maureen Topps, Executive Director and CEO at the MCC. "Our common goal is to provide a safe, efficient and reliable experience for candidates while maintaining high exam standards."

"We are delighted to work hand in hand with the MCC and assist them in delivering the MCCQE Part II, a national high-stakes exam," shared Anurag Singh, President, Education Management Solutions. "Our team is committed to providing a solid virtual OSCE solution that supports the MCC's mission of excellence in the assessment of physicians. During Covid-19, our virtual OSCE solutions have provided well over 321,000 minutes of secure, live training encounters to support our healthcare education partners."

The coming months will be dedicated to ensuring candidates can resume their route to licensure by adapting the examination to this new delivery format and pilot testing to ensure a successful launch in May 2021.

About Medical Council of Canada (MCC)

The Medical Council of Canada (MCC) strives to achieve the highest level of medical care in Canada through excellence in the assessment of physicians. We assess over 14,000 medical students and graduates every year through our examinations, offered in both official languages in Canada and in 80 other countries. Our ongoing support for research and development ensures that we remain at the forefront of innovation in medical assessment.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS)

EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, case authoring, and virtual patient training. Working alongside subject matter experts, EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous consumer-centered innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

As the leader in simulation management technology since its founding in 1994, EMS offers complete turnkey solutions that include integrated software and hardware, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, file backup, cloud-based eLearning, and support. Visit www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information.

