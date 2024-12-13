The Mediterranean Aperitivo Project brings a taste of European Quality to U.S. consumers

In Europe today, the Mediterranean Aperitivo has become a youth-driven culture unto itself: Across the continent, from northern Spain to southern Italy, it is now a de rigueur part of the foodie experience. As more American tourists and restaurant professionals travel to Europe, more of them are importing the concept, using high-quality products safeguarded by the European Union thanks to the PGI and PDO quality seals.

The following products were presented at each event:

Vermouth di Torino PGI, the highest tier of vermouth production in Italy today.

today. Pecorino Toscano PDO, the legendary sheep's-milk cheese from Tuscany , known for its rich salty character.

, known for its rich salty character. Costa d'Amalfi lemons PGI, a unique cultivar renowned for its intense flavor, an ideal garnish for aperitivo cocktails.

Greek Aitoloakarnania and Ilia olives, two ancient olive cultivars legendary for their delicate texture and powerful flavor.

At each event, participants learned about origins, characteristics and how to enjoy and appreciate the quality products, with an opportunity to try their hand at mixology. At each stop, the audience could taste the Mediterranean Aperitivo board and a low ABV cocktail like the Americano.

Americano

Ingredients

1 oz. Bitters

1 oz. Vermouth di Torino PGI Red

Splash of soda water

Garnish

Orange slice

Costa d'Amalfi Lemon PGI zest

Glass

Old Fashioned

Preparation

Fill an Old Fashioned glass with ice cubes. Combine ingredients in the glass and add a splash of soda water.

Garnish with an orange slice and the zest of a Costa d'Amalfi Lemon PGI.

To learn more and for more recipes, please visit: MediterraneanAperitivo.com.

