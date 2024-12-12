The Mediterranean Aperitivo Project tours the U.S.

The word aperitivo comes from the Latin word for open. It is meant to "open" the meal and jumpstart the appetite. Popularized in France in the post-war era, the aperitivo was once just a quick glass of aromatized wine or bitters before dinner.

But in Europe today, the Mediterranean Aperitivo has become a youth-driven culture unto itself: Across the continent, from northern Spain to southern Italy, it is now a de rigueur part of the foodie experience. As more American tourists and restaurant professionals travel to Europe, more of them are importing the concept to their hometowns, using high-quality products safeguarded by the European Union thanks to the PGI and PDO quality seals.

The following products were presented at each event:

Vermouth di Torino PGI, the highest tier of vermouth production in Italy .

. Pecorino Toscano PDO, the legendary sheep's-milk cheese from Tuscany , known for its rich salty character.

, known for its rich salty character. Costa d'Amalfi lemons PGI, a unique cultivar renowned for intense flavor, an ideal garnish for aperitivo cocktails.

Greek Aitoloakarnania and Ilia olives, two ancient olive cultivars legendary for their delicate texture and powerful flavor.

The target audience was locally based food and beverage professionals, restaurant owners, sommeliers, and mixologists, but also consumers alike.

Events included different bottlings of Vermouth di Torino and the seminars featured ways that Vermouth di Torino can be used as in cocktails or served neat, pairing everything with the quality food ingredients promoted by the campaign. The seminars also covered the proper storage and service of Vermouth di Torino and how to best enjoy Pecorino Toscano PDO, olives from Greece and lemons from Amalfi Coast PGI.

